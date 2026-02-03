Experience the ‘Library Hotel’ with over 1,500 books and rotating theme collections at Shiba Park Tokyo Hotel
As guests ascend the staircase, the literature shifts from the past to the present and into the future.
Shiba Park Hotel in central Tokyo designed the Library Hotel to connect people, the city, and history, offering an intellectual and heart-warming stay
MINATO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Away from the hustle and bustle, a quiet and tranquil space can be found at the Shiba Park hotel. The hotel is divided into four areas, the library lounge on the first floor, the large central staircase, the second-floor foyer, and the “inglenooks” on the guestroom floors, each with a unique collection of literature based on a different theme. Guests can enjoy a wide variety of works, including literature that weave together the history and culture of Tokyo and the Shiba area, and inspire hints for the future.
About each area collection
Library lounge, first floor:
The theme of this area is "universal, unwavering beauty.” Guests can enjoy a quiet, intellectual moment among works of literature that convey timeless values.
Central staircase, first to second floor:
This area was built on the theme of “woven values,” based on the history of Tokyo from the Edo period to the modern era, creating a collection that spans generations.
Foyer, second floor:
This area consists of three themes, looking at the past, present, and future.
A history to be cherished: A place to learn about the history of Tokyo and the Shiba area.
A present to face: Inspired by the origins of the hotel and the values it has built up over the years
Going forward: A place to find hints for the future
Guestroom floor inglenooks:
The word inglenook means “a warm and cozy room,” and these areas feature reading spaces exclusively for guests. Each floor has a unique theme, and guests can enjoy reading during their stay.
6th floor: Crafts
7th floor: Architecture
8th floor: Photography
9th floor: Travel
10th floor: Fashion
11th floor: Art
The collection, reviewed by Ginza Tsutaya Bookstore, covers a wide range of genres, including Japanese culture, architecture, photography, art, and crafts, providing intellectual stimulation and new discoveries for visiting guests. Guests can take books that catch their interest back to their room or read them in the quiet spaces provided.
The hotel hopes that each guest can find their ideal reading spot and enjoy an unforgettable and unique experience that can’t be found anywhere else.
*Please see the site below for details:
https://www.shibaparkhotel.com/en/librarycollection/
