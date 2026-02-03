Experience the ‘Library Hotel’ with over 1,500 books and rotating theme collections at Shiba Park Tokyo Hotel

The library lounge, with the theme of “universal, unwavering beauty.” As guests ascend the staircase, the literature shifts from the past to the present and into the future. The second-floor foyer, featuring literature on history, crafts, and art. An inglenook, which have different themes for each floor. Exterior of Shiba Park Hotel

Shiba Park Hotel in central Tokyo designed the Library Hotel to connect people, the city, and history, offering an intellectual and heart-warming stay

MINATO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Away from the hustle and bustle, a quiet and tranquil space can be found at the Shiba Park hotel. The hotel is divided into four areas, the library lounge on the first floor, the large central staircase, the second-floor foyer, and the “inglenooks” on the guestroom floors, each with a unique collection of literature based on a different theme. Guests can enjoy a wide variety of works, including literature that weave together the history and culture of Tokyo and the Shiba area, and inspire hints for the future.

About each area collection

Library lounge, first floor:

The theme of this area is "universal, unwavering beauty.” Guests can enjoy a quiet, intellectual moment among works of literature that convey timeless values.

Central staircase, first to second floor:

This area was built on the theme of “woven values,” based on the history of Tokyo from the Edo period to the modern era, creating a collection that spans generations.

Foyer, second floor:

This area consists of three themes, looking at the past, present, and future.

A history to be cherished: A place to learn about the history of Tokyo and the Shiba area.

A present to face: Inspired by the origins of the hotel and the values ​​it has built up over the years

Going forward: A place to find hints for the future

Guestroom floor inglenooks:

The word inglenook means “a warm and cozy room,” and these areas feature reading spaces exclusively for guests. Each floor has a unique theme, and guests can enjoy reading during their stay.

6th floor: Crafts

7th floor: Architecture

8th floor: Photography

9th floor: Travel

10th floor: Fashion

11th floor: Art

The collection, reviewed by Ginza Tsutaya Bookstore, covers a wide range of genres, including Japanese culture, architecture, photography, art, and crafts, providing intellectual stimulation and new discoveries for visiting guests. Guests can take books that catch their interest back to their room or read them in the quiet spaces provided.

The hotel hopes that each guest can find their ideal reading spot and enjoy an unforgettable and unique experience that can’t be found anywhere else.

*Please see the site below for details:

https://www.shibaparkhotel.com/en/librarycollection/

