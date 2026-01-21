Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,262 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,498 in the last 365 days.

AHA podcast: Beacon Health’s Efforts to Reduce Maternal and Infant Mortality

Kimberly Green Reeves, vice president of community impact and partnerships at Beacon Health System, and Cassy White, director of community impact at Beacon Health System, share how data, care coordination and community involvement are helping reduce infant mortality in Michigan and Indiana. LISTEN NOW

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AHA podcast: Beacon Health’s Efforts to Reduce Maternal and Infant Mortality

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.