Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,265 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,503 in the last 365 days.

AHA, ACEP, others ask CMS for guidance on signage against violence in EDs

The AHA, the American College of Emergency Physicians and eight other organizations Jan. 20 urged the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to issue clear written guidance enabling hospitals to post signage in emergency departments that would discourage threats and violence against health care workers. The organizations also urged CMS to communicate the guidance directly to state survey agencies and accrediting organizations, and to incorporate examples of acceptable signage into surveyor training materials and FAQs. “Doing so would promote consistency, reduce unnecessary citations, and support and encourage hospitals to maintain safe care environments,” the organizations wrote.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AHA, ACEP, others ask CMS for guidance on signage against violence in EDs

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.