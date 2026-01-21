AHA, ACEP, others ask CMS for guidance on signage against violence in EDs

The AHA, the American College of Emergency Physicians and eight other organizations Jan. 20 urged the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to issue clear written guidance enabling hospitals to post signage in emergency departments that would discourage threats and violence against health care workers. The organizations also urged CMS to communicate the guidance directly to state survey agencies and accrediting organizations, and to incorporate examples of acceptable signage into surveyor training materials and FAQs. “Doing so would promote consistency, reduce unnecessary citations, and support and encourage hospitals to maintain safe care environments,” the organizations wrote.

