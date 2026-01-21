House Appropriations Committee releases three-bill minibus with funding for key health programs

The House Appropriations Committee Jan. 20 released text of a three-bill minibus for fiscal year 2026 that includes funding for key health programs and other bipartisan health care provisions and extensions. The bill provides a discretionary total of $116.6 billion to the Department of Health and Human Services and maintains funding for key rural health, health care workforce and behavioral health programs. The bill has several priorities supported by the AHA, including one-year extensions of the Medicare-dependent hospital and low-volume adjustment programs, a two-year extension of telehealth flexibilities, and a one-year delay of payment reductions for clinical laboratory services. It also includes a five-year extension of hospital-at-home flexibilities and eliminates Medicaid disproportionate share hospital cuts until FY 2028. Additionally, the bill includes a provision requiring separate unique health identifiers for off-campus hospital outpatient departments, which the AHA says is redundant as hospitals already disclose care locations, and it would impose unnecessary costs and administrative burden by forcing changes to existing billing systems. The House is expected to vote on the bill this week, with the Senate expected to follow next week before the Jan. 30 funding deadline.