Deputy Minister Nomusa Dube-Ncube conducts oversight visit at Mnambithi TVET college, 21 Jan

Deputy Minister Nomusa Dube-Ncube will on Wednesday, the 21st of January 2026 visit Mnambithi TVET college to conduct an oversight visit.

The visit aims to provide the Deputy Minister with an overview of the current operational, infrastructure, and service delivery challenges at the identified colleges, assessing the Colleges’ state of readiness and preparedness for the 2026 academic year as well as to facilitate direct engagement with college management and relevant stakeholders.

The TVET oversight visit under the uThukela District forms part of the Department of Higher Education and Training’s (DHET) ongoing efforts to strengthen oversight, support institutional performance, and promote Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges as institutions of choice within the post-school education and training sector.

The engagement will provide an opportunity for the Deputy Minister to engage directly with College Management on institutional performance, operational challenges, and areas requiring departmental support, including aspects related to preparedness for the 2026 academic year.

Key matters identified for discussion during the oversight visit include infrastructure constraints, water shedding, and electricity supply interruptions and to expand access and increase enrolment. In this regard, external stakeholders, including the uThukela District Municipality, relevant Local Municipal Mayors’ Offices, and Eskom, have been requested to take part in the engagement.

Members of the media are invited to join as follows:

Date: 21 January 2026

Time: 08:30 – 11:00

Venue: Ezakheni A Campus, Kwazulu Natal

Date: 21 January 2026

Time: 12:00 – 14:00

Venue: Escourt Campus, Kwazulu Natal

For media queries contact:

Matshepo Dibetso

Cell: 064 748 0607

E-mail: Dibetso.m@dhet.gov.za



