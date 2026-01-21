Loa Carbon Appoints Ambassador Louise Blais to Political Advisory Board

Ambassador Louise Blais

Former Canadian Ambassador and senior multilateral diplomat joins Ambassador Robert Gelbard to help guide Loa Carbon’s global policy engagement

Loa Carbon is pursuing solutions that fit within existing infrastructure while advancing meaningful emissions reductions.” — Ambassador Louise Blais

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Loa Carbon today announced that Ambassador Louise Blais, former Canadian Ambassador to the United Nations and a senior career diplomat with decades of experience in international policy and multilateral institutions, has joined the company’s Political Advisory Board. Ambassador Blais will serve alongside Robert Gelbard, Board Chair, as Loa Carbon continues to build out a globally attuned policy bench to support its international growth. Oliver Bruxton, Inc., serving as a financial concierge and committed investor in Loa Carbon, sponsored Blais’ Political Advisory Board appointment.

Ambassador Blais brings more than 30 years of senior leadership within Global Affairs Canada and the United Nations system. She served as Canada’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations and other international organizations in New York, where she represented Canada across a broad portfolio including climate policy, trade, human rights, and international governance. Over her career, she has held senior roles shaping Canada’s multilateral strategy, managing complex diplomatic negotiations, and working closely with governments, regulators, and international institutions to align policy with economic and industrial priorities.

Her experience navigating global regulatory frameworks and coordinating across governments will support Loa Carbon as it engages policymakers on the deployment of low-carbon fuels, the evolution of international climate rules, and the development of pragmatic pathways for decarbonizing hard-to-abate sectors.

“Energy transition is increasingly shaped by multilateral cooperation and policy alignment,” said Blais. “Loa Carbon is pursuing solutions that fit within existing infrastructure while advancing meaningful emissions reductions. I look forward to working with Ambassador Gelbard and the Loa team as they engage governments and institutions on the policy frameworks needed to scale these solutions responsibly.”

Ryan Shearman, CEO of Loa Carbon, added, “Ambassador Blais brings a deep understanding of how international institutions, national governments, and industry intersect. Together, Ambassadors Blais and Gelbard give us a more globally attuned policy bench as we expand our engagement across North America, Europe, and beyond.”

Ambassador Blais joins Loa Carbon at a time when governments and industry are seeking credible, near-term decarbonization strategies that can be deployed at scale. Her appointment further strengthens the company’s Political Advisory Board as Loa Carbon advances partnerships with public and private stakeholders to support the global adoption of ultra-low-carbon e-methane and e-LNG.

ABOUT LOA CARBON

Founded in 2018, Loa Carbon is a pioneer in low-cost, high-efficiency e-fuel production technologies. Loa’s proprietary Nyx™ reactor converts waste CO₂ and renewable hydrogen into e-methane, a cost-competitive, carbon-neutral alternative to fossil methane. Loa Carbon was founded by veteran climate-tech engineers and is backed by leading climate tech, energy, and infrastructure investors.

For more information, visit loacarbon.com.

