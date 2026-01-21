The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lunar Energy Harvesting Market to Surpass $1 billion in 2029. In comparison, the Power Generation market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $2,634 billion by 2029, with Lunar Energy Harvesting to represent around 0.3% of the parent market. Within the broader Utilities industry, which is expected to be $8,843 billion by 2029, the Lunar Energy Harvesting market is estimated to account for nearly 0.1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Lunar Energy Harvesting Market in 2029

North America will be the largest region in the lunar energy harvesting market in 2029, valued at $364 million. The market is expected to grow from $190 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14%. The rapid growth can be attributed to the defense interest in space-based power infrastructure and development of lunar habitats and surface bases and increase in investments.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Lunar Energy Harvesting Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the lunar energy harvesting market in 2029, valued at $337 million. The market is expected to grow from $190 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%. The rapid growth can be attributed to the advancements in in-situ resource utilization (ISRU) and growing focus on renewable and sustainable energy solutions.

What will be Largest Segment in the Lunar Energy Harvesting Market in 2029?

The lunar energy harvesting market is segmented by technology into solar power, nuclear power, regolith-based power and other technologies. The solar power market will be the largest segment of the lunar energy harvesting market segmented by technology, accounting for 43% or $427 million of the total in 2029. The solar power market will be supported by abundant solar availability on the lunar surface, especially near the poles, growing preference for renewable and sustainable energy sources in space missions, reduced dependence on Earth-based energy supply, declining cost of modular solar array deployment, government and private initiatives promoting solar-based lunar infrastructure, ease of scalability for various mission sizes and suitability for long-duration, low-maintenance operations.

The lunar energy harvesting market is segmented by application into space missions, lunar bases, satellite operations and other applications. The space missions market will be the largest segment of the lunar energy harvesting market segmented by application, accounting for 69% or $688 million of the total in 2029. The space missions market will be supported by increasing frequency of lunar exploration missions, the need for dependable power for rovers, landers and payloads, international partnerships driving long-term lunar exploration programs, rising budget allocations for surface and orbital missions, demand for flexible, lightweight energy systems, growing emphasis on autonomous power supply for robotic operations and mission design strategies requiring scalable energy solutions.

The lunar energy harvesting market is segmented by end-user into government, commercial, research institutions and other end-users. The government market will be the largest segment of the lunar energy harvesting market segmented by end-user, accounting for 43% or $425 million of the total in 2029. The government market will be supported by large-scale funding from national space agencies, policy-driven investments in sustainable lunar infrastructure, participation in international exploration programs, growing focus on energy security and strategic dominance in space, initiatives to establish long-term lunar presence, partnerships with research organizations and leadership ambitions in lunar development and exploration.

What is the expected CAGR for the Lunar Energy Harvesting Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the lunar energy harvesting market leading up to 2029 is 27%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Lunar Energy Harvesting Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global lunar energy harvesting market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape off-planet infrastructure development and space-based power generation systems worldwide.

Development Of Lunar Habitats and Surface Bases - The development of lunar habitats and surface bases will become a key driver of growth in the lunar energy harvesting market by 2029. Establishing permanent and semi-permanent infrastructure on the Moon requires consistent and sustainable energy systems to power essential functions such as life support, communication, research and industrial activities. Lunar habitats depend on reliable energy harvesting technologies to operate under extreme temperature variations and prolonged lunar nights. Moreover, these surface bases demand integrated energy storage and power distribution networks to support continuous operations and future human expansion. These developments highlight the growing emphasis on sustainable power systems and energy infrastructure to support lunar surface operations. As a result, the development of lunar habitats and surface bases is anticipated to contributing to a 2.5% annual growth in the market.

Advancements In In-Situ Resource Utilization (ISRU) - The advancements in in-situ resource utilization (ISRU) will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the lunar energy harvesting market by 2029. ISRU technologies, which enable the extraction and utilization of lunar materials such as regolith, water ice and minerals, are crucial for supporting sustainable energy generation and reducing reliance on Earth-based resources. These systems allow lunar missions to produce essential materials like oxygen, hydrogen and construction feedstocks directly on the Moon, improving efficiency and reducing mission costs. Moreover, ISRU advancements are essential for powering life-support systems, habitats and energy-harvesting facilities in future lunar bases. These developments demonstrate NASA’s ongoing efforts to integrate ISRU technologies with power generation systems, enhancing the efficiency and scalability of lunar energy infrastructure. Consequently, the advancements in in-situ resource utilization (ISRU) capabilities is projected to contributing to a 2.0% annual growth in the market.

Growing Focus On Renewable And Sustainable Energy Solutions - The growing focus on renewable and sustainable energy solutions will serve as a key growth catalyst for the lunar energy harvesting market by 2029. Increasing global commitment toward clean and renewable energy has encouraged the exploration of advanced power systems beyond Earth, including lunar-based energy harvesting. These technologies aim to generate, store and transmit energy sustainably to support long-term lunar operations and future space missions. The transition toward sustainable power generation aligns with international decarbonization goals and reduces dependence on fossil fuels for both terrestrial and off-planet applications. These initiatives demonstrate the growing integration of renewable energy strategies into space programs, paving the way for sustainable lunar energy generation. Therefore, this growing focus on renewable and sustainable energy solutions is projected to supporting to a 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Defense Interest In Space-Based Power Infrastructure - The defense interest in space-based power infrastructure will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the lunar energy harvesting market by 2029. The growing focus of defense organizations on leveraging space-based energy systems for secure and uninterrupted power generation is driving innovation and investment in lunar energy technologies. Space-based power infrastructure plays a vital role in supporting defense communication networks, surveillance systems and strategic operations in cislunar space. Moreover, such initiatives aim to strengthen energy resilience, reduce logistical dependence on Earth and ensure long-term operational readiness in off-planet environments. These developments demonstrate the increasing recognition of space-based power as a strategic asset that aligns with both defense and commercial objectives. Consequently, the defense interest in space-based power infrastructure strategies is projected to contributing to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Lunar Energy Harvesting Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the lunar energy harvesting for space missions market, the solar-lunar hybrid energy harvesting market and the government lunar energy harvesting market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $1 billion in market value by 2029, driven by rising investments in lunar infrastructure, advances in wireless power transmission, and growing demand for sustainable off-earth energy systems. This surge reflects the accelerating adoption of next-generation space energy technologies that enable continuous, low-maintenance power generation for exploration missions, scientific operations, and government-led lunar programs fueling transformative growth within the broader lunar energy harvesting industry.

The lunar energy harvesting for space missions market is projected to grow by $476 million, the solar-lunar hybrid energy harvesting market by $298 million, and the government lunar energy harvesting market by $284 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

