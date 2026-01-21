Riverbend Homes Announces Completion of Lake Travis Birdhouse Project in Spicewood, TX

Custom home builder Riverbend Homes completes an energy-efficient Hill Country residence in Spicewood, TX, showcasing thoughtful design and craftsmanship.

SPICEWOOD, TX, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Riverbend Homes, a leading design and build firm serving the Texas Hill Country since 1996, has completed construction of The Birdhouse at Cat Hollow, a custom single-family residence for homeowners Julie and Chad Fluhman. Located at 819 Cat Hollow Club Drive in Spicewood, the two-story home sits on approximately 1.56 acres in Travis County.

The completed residence features 2,353 square feet of heated living space and 1,709 square feet of covered main floor area. The property includes a lower floor with outdoor kitchen, covered parking, and screened storage areas, with primary living spaces on the main floor and a clerestory level providing additional natural light throughout the home.

According to Mr. Ben Neely, Owner and Spokesperson of Riverbend Homes, the completed project represents the firm's continued commitment to quality custom home construction in the Texas Hill Country region. The residence incorporates energy-efficient features specified in the construction documents, including:

• LED lighting throughout at 3000K color temperature

• Energy Star-compliant windows and doors

• Programmable thermostats for climate control

• IC-AT rated recessed lighting fixtures

• Hard-wired and interconnected smoke and carbon monoxide detectors

• Sound insulation in bathrooms, laundry, and mechanical rooms

• Shielded exterior lighting to minimize light pollution

The construction followed specifications requiring compliance with 2015 International Building Code (IBC), International Residential Code (IRC), International Energy Conservation Code (IECC), International Mechanical Code (IMC), International Fire Code (IFC), 2014 National Electrical Code (NEC), and 2015 Uniform Plumbing Code (UPC) as adopted locally in Travis County.

The site, situated in Flood Zone X outside the 100-year floodplain according to Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) designations, offered opportunities for the design to incorporate outdoor living spaces. The lower floor layout includes concrete stoops and covered areas that extend the usable living space beyond the home's interior footprint.

Riverbend Homes applies a selective approach to project management, taking on a limited number of projects simultaneously to ensure daily on-site presence throughout the construction process. This methodology allows for close oversight of construction quality and potentially accelerated timelines compared to builders managing multiple concurrent projects.

"The team at Riverbend Homes provides a quality experience from start to finish. Their process, communication and work quality is outstanding. Ben & Blake are a pleasure to work with. To anyone looking for a top-notch luxury home builder to walk through the home building process with them we can't recommend them highly enough!" stated Tanker H., a client of Riverbend Homes.

The company, which operates as a second-generation family-owned business, has been designing and building custom homes in the Texas Hill Country since 1996. Riverbend Homes maintains professional affiliations as a member of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and the Texas Association of Builders (TAB). The company is also a certified builder with the Austin Energy Green Building Program.

The firm's service area encompasses multiple Texas Hill Country cities including Spicewood, Horseshoe Bay, Briarcliff, Bee Cave, Austin, Marble Falls, Round Mountain, Johnson City, Lake Travis, Lake LBJ, Highland Haven, and Kingsland. The company serves residents across Travis County, Williamson County, Hays County, Blanco County, Llano County, and Burnet County, with projects extending approximately 40 miles west of the 78669 ZIP code.

"Being first time home builders we could not have asked for a better company. Riverbend Homes guided us every step of the way and gave us our dream home! Our vision was transformed into a place that is better than we could have imagined and the perfect place to retire. In the end we won, with a beautiful home and new friends. We will always be grateful for the care you put into every detail. Thank you, Riverbend Homes!" stated Lorrie L., a client of Riverbend Homes.

The architectural plans for The Birdhouse at Cat Hollow were prepared by Hobbs' Ink, a custom home design firm based in Bee Cave, Texas, with certified building designer Janet L. Hobbs providing the design services. The project documentation included 12 sheets of construction drawings covering site plans, floor plans for lower and main levels, clerestory dimensions, elevations, electrical layouts, and roof plans.

Riverbend Homes' approach emphasizes understanding each client's specific requirements for their custom home project. The company's process involves initial property consultation to determine design preferences, architectural style requirements, space usage needs, and project parameters. This client-focused methodology, which the company refers to as the "Riverbend Difference," prioritizes listening to client input throughout the design and construction phases.

For homeowners considering custom home construction in the Texas Hill Country, Riverbend Homes provides design and build services for new residential projects. The company maintains its headquarters at 21413 Vista Estates Drive in Spicewood, Texas.

For additional project imagery and company information, visit https://www.riverbend-homes.com/ and the company blog at https://www.riverbend-homes.com/blog. Prospective clients can also inquire about services by calling (512) 468-0240.

About Riverbend Homes

Riverbend Homes is a second-generation family-owned business that has been designing and building beautiful custom homes in the Texas Hill Country since 1996.

Contact Details:

21413 Vista Estates Drive

Spicewood, TX 78669

United States

https://maps.app.goo.gl/uDKDGuJWHucGUwac8

