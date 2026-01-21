Biological Crop Protection Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

Biological Crop Protection Market Report

The Business Research Company’s Biological Crop Protection Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Biological Crop Protection market is dominated by a mix of global agrochemical leaders and specialized biotechnology innovators. Companies are focusing on advanced microbial and botanical formulations, improved delivery technologies, and integrated pest management (IPM) solutions to strengthen market presence and meet evolving sustainability standards. Growing emphasis on low-residue food production, resistance management, and climate-smart agriculture is driving rapid innovation across the sector. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders aiming to capture emerging opportunities, enhance product portfolios, and build strategic partnerships in this expanding market.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Biological Crop Protection Market?

According to our research, Corteva Agriscience led global sales in 2024 with an 8% market share. The Crop Protection of the company is completely involved in the biological crop protection market offers a broad range of products including herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help farmers protect crops from weeds, insects, and diseases while supporting sustainable farming practices.

How Concentrated Is the Biological Crop Protection Market?

The market is concentrated, with the top 10 players accounting for 40% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects the industry’s high barriers to scale—driven by extensive biological R&D requirements, rigorous regulatory approval processes, and grower demand for proven, effective, and sustainable crop protection solutions. Leading vendors such as Corteva Agriscience, Syngenta AG, Koppert Biological Systems, Novonesis, Bayer AG, and BASF SE dominate through broad biological portfolios, strong fermentation and formulation capabilities, and long-established global distribution networks, while smaller firms continue to address specialized microbial and regional crop protection needs. As adoption of eco-friendly and low-residue crop protection accelerates, consolidation and strategic partnerships are expected to further strengthen the market positions of major players.

• Leading companies include:

o Corteva Agriscience (8%)

o Syngenta AG (8%)

o Koppert Biological Systems Ltd. (4%)

o Novonesis (4%)

o Bayer AG (4%)

o BASF SE (4%)

o Nufarm Limited (2%)

o UPL Limited (2%)

o ADAMA Ltd. (2%)

o Sumitomo Chemical Co, Ltd. (2%)

Request a free sample of the Biological Crop Protection Market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=18974&type=smp

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

• North America: Invaio Sciences, Kimitec, FMC Corporation, Syngenta Global AG, Bayer, Corteva Agriscience, BASF, Marrone Bio Innovations (MBI), BioWorks, Certis Biologicals, Valent BioSciences, ProFarm (formerly Monsanto BioAg), Andermatt Group AG, Lallemand Plant Care, and MustGrow BioSciences are leading companies in this region.

• Asia Pacific: ADAMA Ltd, UPL Corp Australia, Bayer (China) Limited, Corteva Agriscience China, FMC India Private Limited, Absolute, Syngenta Group China, Kimitec Group, Hyponex Japan, BASF SE, Nihon Nohyaku Co. Ltd, Arysta LifeScience Japan, Mitsui Chemicals Crop & Life Solutions Inc, Sumitomo Chemical, OAT Agrio Co. Ltd, CJ CheilJedang, and Kyung Nong Corporation are leading companies in this region.

• Western Europe: Elicit Plant, M2i Group, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd, Rovensa Next, Bionema Group Limited, Bioline Agrosciences, AlphaBio Control, BASF SE, Bayer CropScience, Syngenta, Certis Belchim, and Koppert Biological Systems are leading companies in this region.

• Eastern Europe: Andermatt Biocontrol Romania, BIOCONT Group, and Bioline Agrosciences are leading companies in this region.

• South America: Biotrop Participações S.A, Koppert Biological Systems, Rizobacter Argentina S.A, Microgeo, Andermatt Group AG, Nativa Bioinsumos S.A, and Summabio are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

• Innovative Biofungicide Solutions Boost Crop Health And Yield is prioritizing the development of innovative solutions, such as biofungicide crop protection solutions, to enhance crop yield, improve disease resistance, and promote sustainable farming practices.

• Example: Certis Biologicals, Convergence Biofungicide (January 2024) a powerful, EPA-approved biological crop protection product designed for corn, soybeans, and peanuts.

• These innovations help Bacillus amyloliquefaciens strain D747 to form a living protective shield around roots, combating soilborne diseases like Pythium, Rhizoctonia, Fusarium, and Phytophthora, as well as foliar diseases such as tar spot, rusts, and leaf spots.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

• Focuses on expanding its business capabilities through strategic investments.

• Launching innovative microbial and botanical formulations to expand product portfolios and improve field efficacy.

• Focusing on integrated pest management (IPM) solutions and data-driven application tools to increase adoption and grower confidence.

• Leveraging advanced formulation technologies and scalable production platforms to improve product stability, shelf life, and global market reach.

Access the detailed Biological Crop Protection Market report here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biological-crop-protection-global-market-report

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.