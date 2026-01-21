Top Tomato Paste in Tin and in Sachet Manufacturer Expands Product Range to Meet Global Demand

TIANJIN CITY, CHINA, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global tomato paste market continues to show steady growth, with manufacturers expanding their production capabilities to serve diverse consumer needs across different regions. Industry reports indicate that tomato paste, available in both tin and sachet formats, remains a staple ingredient in kitchens worldwide, driving demand for reliable suppliers who can meet varying packaging requirements.

Market Dynamics Shape Production Strategies

The tomato paste industry has evolved significantly over the past decade. Manufacturers now offer products in multiple formats to accommodate different market segments. Tin packaging appeals to institutional buyers and households in developed markets, while sachet packaging has gained traction in emerging economies where single-use portions align with local purchasing patterns and storage limitations.

Production volumes have increased in response to rising consumption in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. Data from agricultural trade organizations shows that tomato paste consumption in these regions has grown by approximately 15-20% over the past five years. This growth stems from urbanization, changing dietary habits, and the expansion of modern retail channels.

Packaging Formats Address Different Needs

Tin packaging offers several advantages for tomato paste manufacturers and consumers. The format provides extended shelf life without refrigeration, typically ranging from 18 to 24 months. Tin containers protect contents from light and air, preserving flavor and nutritional value. Common tin sizes include 70g, 210g, 400g, and 850g, with larger formats serving food service operations.

Sachet packaging has opened new market opportunities, particularly in regions where consumers purchase goods in smaller quantities. Sachets typically contain 50g to 70g of tomato paste, priced to match local purchasing power. This format reduces waste for households without refrigeration and allows manufacturers to reach rural areas through extensive distribution networks.

Production Standards and Quality Control

Leading manufacturers maintain strict quality control protocols throughout the production process. Tomatoes are harvested at peak ripeness, typically when Brix levels—a measure of sugar content—reach 4.5 to 5.5 degrees. The processing begins within hours of harvest to preserve freshness and nutritional content.

The production process involves washing, sorting, crushing, and heating tomatoes to remove skins and seeds. The resulting pulp undergoes evaporation in large kettles or evaporators, concentrating the tomato solids. Hot break and cold break methods produce different viscosity levels and flavor profiles to meet varied customer specifications. The final product typically contains 28-30% tomato solids for standard paste grades.

Quality laboratories test each production batch for color, consistency, pH levels, and microbial content. Standards organizations such as Codex Alimentarius provide international guidelines, while importing countries may impose additional requirements. Manufacturers targeting European markets must comply with EU regulations on additives and labeling, while those serving African markets often follow African Organization for Standardization protocols.

Supply Chain and Distribution Networks

Tomato paste manufacturers source raw materials from multiple growing regions to ensure year-round production. Major tomato-producing areas include California, Italy, Spain, Turkey, China, and Iran. Processing facilities are often located near agricultural zones to minimize transportation time and preserve tomato quality.

Distribution networks vary by product format and target market. Tin products typically move through container shipping, with 20-foot containers holding approximately 1,500 cartons of canned goods. Sachet products require careful handling to prevent damage but allow more flexible distribution through both modern retail and traditional trade channels.

Tianjin Kunyu International Co.,Ltd. operates within this competitive landscape, supplying tomato paste products to international markets. The company's production facilities process tomatoes according to export standards, offering both tin and sachet formats to accommodate buyer preferences across different regions.

Expanding Beyond Core Products

Many tomato paste manufacturers have diversified their product portfolios to include other preserved food items. This strategy allows companies to utilize production capacity more efficiently and serve broader customer needs through established distribution channels.

Canned Vegetable products represent a natural extension for manufacturers with existing processing infrastructure. Items such as canned mushrooms, sweet corn, green beans, and mixed vegetables follow similar production processes, requiring washing, blanching, filling, and heat sterilization. These products share distribution channels with tomato paste and appeal to the same customer base seeking convenient, shelf-stable food options.

Similarly, Canned Fruit products complement tomato paste offerings in manufacturer portfolios. Canned peaches, pears, pineapple, and fruit cocktails require comparable processing equipment and quality control systems. The seasonal nature of different fruits allows manufacturers to maintain production throughout the year, maximizing facility utilization and workforce stability.

Regional Market Characteristics

African markets have shown particularly strong growth for sachet tomato paste. Countries including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and Cameroon have become major importers, with sachets accounting for a significant portion of sales volume. Local cuisine often incorporates tomato paste in stews and sauces, making it an essential ingredient rather than an occasional purchase.

Middle Eastern markets demonstrate consistent demand for both tin and sachet formats. Countries such as Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and Iraq import substantial quantities, with tin products dominating institutional and restaurant sales while sachets serve retail consumers. Import regulations in these markets emphasize halal certification and specific labeling requirements in Arabic.

Asian markets present diverse opportunities. Southeast Asian countries increasingly consume tomato paste in both traditional and Western-style dishes. Import volumes have grown as modern retail expands and consumer awareness of international cuisine increases. Manufacturers serving these markets often adjust seasoning profiles and concentration levels to match local taste preferences.

Sustainability and Production Efficiency

The tomato paste industry faces ongoing pressure to improve environmental performance and resource efficiency. Water usage represents a significant concern, as tomato processing requires substantial quantities for washing, cooling, and cleaning. Modern facilities incorporate water recycling systems that can reduce consumption by 30-40% compared to older plants.

Energy efficiency improvements focus on evaporation processes, which account for the largest share of production energy use. Multi-effect evaporators recover heat from one stage to power subsequent stages, reducing overall energy requirements. Some facilities have installed solar panels or biomass boilers to lower carbon footprints and operating costs.

Packaging sustainability has become increasingly important to buyers, particularly in European markets. Tin manufacturers highlight recyclability rates exceeding 80% in many countries. Sachet producers face greater challenges due to multi-layer plastic films, though some have begun testing recyclable mono-material structures or biodegradable alternatives.

Trade Dynamics and Market Access

International trade in tomato paste involves complex tariff structures and regulatory requirements. The Harmonized System code 2002.90 covers tomato paste, with importing countries applying duties ranging from zero to 25% depending on trade agreements and local production protection policies.

Sanitary and phytosanitary regulations govern import procedures. Manufacturers must obtain health certificates from recognized authorities in their country of origin. Documentation typically includes production facility registration, batch analysis certificates, and compliance statements regarding additives and processing methods.

Trade relationships influence market access and pricing. Preferential agreements reduce or eliminate tariffs between participating countries, creating competitive advantages for manufacturers in those locations. European Union producers benefit from internal free trade, while developing countries may receive preferential access under various development programs.

Company Profile

Tianjin Kunyu International Co.,Ltd. is a Chinese food processing and export company based in Tianjin. The company specializes in producing and supplying preserved food products to international markets, with a focus on tomato paste in both tin and sachet formats. The company's product range extends to various canned goods, serving importers and distributors across multiple continents.

The company maintains processing facilities equipped for handling different product categories, allowing year-round production operations. Quality control procedures follow international food safety standards, with regular testing conducted throughout the production cycle. Export documentation and certification services support customers' import compliance requirements.

Product offerings include tomato paste in multiple concentration grades and packaging sizes, along with a broader portfolio of preserved vegetables and fruits. The company works with importers, wholesalers, and retail chains, providing flexible order quantities and packaging customization options to meet specific market needs.

Address: 301-2-1C, JIN BIN JIE ZUO, NO.98 HUANGHAI ROAD, TEDA, TIANJIN, CHINA

Official Website: www.kunyufoods.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.