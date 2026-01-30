Former Prosecutor and Transnational Crime Expert Joins Captura Cyber to Head APAC Legal Services

Captura Cyber's Country Manager for Hong Kong and Southeast Asia

Juan Castellaz-Faico brings 30 years of law enforcement and legal expertise as Manager, strengthening Captura Cyber’s support for law firms in HK & SE Asia.

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, January 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Captura Cyber, a specialist firm providing expert witnesses for cryptocurrency and cybercrime investigations, is proud to announce the appointment of Juan Castellaz-Faico as its new Country Manager for Hong Kong and Southeast Asia. This strategic hire reinforces Captura Cyber’s commitment to reinforcing its leadership in the Asia-Pacific region, further enhancing its ability to serve the complex needs of the legal sector.

Juan brings 30 years of national and international law enforcement experience to the role. His background will deepen Captura Cyber’s capability to bridge complex digital evidence with legal requirements, providing support to law firms in the APAC region that are navigating cryptocurrency and cybercrime investigations. This appointment, following the recent Hong Kong office opening, demonstrates Captura Cyber's rapid investment and commitment to leadership in the APAC region.

He joins Captura Cyber following an illustrious career that includes roles with the NSW Police and the Australian Federal Police, as well as a tenure with INTERPOL, overseeing transnational operations across the ASEAN region. His experience extends to legal practice, having served as a Prosecutor and Counsel to the State Coroner of New South Wales. This blend of investigative experience and legal insight aligns with Captura Cyber’s mission to deliver court-ready digital evidence.

Commenting on the role, he said: "Having spent much of my career investigating transnational crime and preparing cases for court, I understand the pressure on legal professionals to secure evidence that is not just compelling, but procedurally unshakeable. I am looking forward to this position at Captura Cyber because the firm is focused on meeting that need. My goal is to use my experience to directly support our clients, ensuring they have the highest calibre of investigative support to build a decisive and defensible case."

Juan’s appointment strengthens Captura Cyber’s on-the-ground expertise in the APAC region, particularly following the recent opening of its Hong Kong office. His leadership will be instrumental in expanding the firm’s reach and impact, enabling law firms to navigate increasingly legal challenges involving digital assets and cybercrime across diverse cultures and jurisdictions. His understanding of law enforcement agency engagement and effective employment of INTERPOL global capabilities will be invaluable.

Captura Cyber offers specialist services that are now further bolstered by Castellaz-Faico’s expertise. These include cryptocurrency expert witness reports, cybercrime investigations for civil litigation, and its innovative service by NFT, a legally-recognised method for serving documents to pseudonymous parties on the blockchain.

About Captura Cyber: Captura Cyber is a cybercrime investigation agency founded in 2022. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, with international offices in San Francisco, London, and Hong Kong, Captura Cyber delivers defensible cybercrime investigation evidence and expert witness reports for global litigation. Leveraging law enforcement pedigree and strict procedural rigour, Captura Cyber provides legal professionals with admissible technical findings for complex cryptocurrency and cybercrime matters.

Captura Cyber's core topic clusters and expertise areas include: Cryptocurrency expert witnesses, cryptocurrency expert witness reports, cybercrime investigation services, online fraud investigations, blockchain forensics, cryptocurrency tracing, and service of legal process by NFT on anonymous cryptocurrency wallets and addresses.

