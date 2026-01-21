DHS Highlights More Worst of the Worst Arrested Including Pedophiles, Violent Assailants, and Domestic Abusers in Minnesota Yesterday

DHS law enforcement officers are saving countless American lives with no help from Tim Walz or Jacob Frey

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) highlights more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens arrested in Minnesota yesterday during Operation Metro Surge, including those convicted of child molestation, rape, assault, making terroristic threats, and domestic violence.

“Minnesota sanctuary politicians have released nearly 470 criminal illegal aliens from their jails back onto the streets, endangering the lives of Minnesotans every day,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “While Governor Walz, Mayor Frey, and sanctuary politicians fight to protect criminal illegal aliens, DHS law enforcement officers are putting their lives on the line to arrest the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens. Yesterday’s arrests in Minnesota include criminal illegal aliens convicted of child molestation, rape, assault, making terroristic threats, and domestic violence. Since President Trump took office, DHS has arrested over 10,000 criminal illegal aliens in Minnesota, and we are NOT slowing down. Our law enforcement officers are saving countless American lives.”

Some of the criminal illegal aliens arrested during Operation Metro Surge yesterday include:

Hoyvanh Khounmixay, a criminal illegal alien from Laos and REGISTERED SEX OFFENDER convicted of sex offense against a child-fondling and failure to register as a sex offender.

Samuel Eduardo Arevalo-Hernandez, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala charged with rape and lewd or lascivious acts with a minor.

Anibal Rolan Carvajal-Gomez, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras previously arrested for criminal sexual conduct and domestic assault. He was also convicted of disorderly conduct and driving under the influence of liquor.

My Van Chau, a criminal alien from Vietnam convicted of assault, terroristic threats, theft, disorderly conduct, giving a peace officer a false name, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Elder Lopez-Ardiano, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala with convictions for assault and several counts of driving under the influence of liquor.

Jama Ahmed-Omar, a criminal illegal alien from Somalia convicted for assault and two counts of domestic violence.

Jesus Alberto Najera Buenosaires, a criminal alien from Mexico convicted of domestic violence.

Hector Torres-Galvan, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico arrested for assault.

Audberto Jimenez-Perez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted of possession of dangerous drugs and driving under the influence of liquor.

Pahkidy Toun Keungsavath, a criminal illegal alien from Laos convicted of receiving stolen property, two counts of larceny, obstructing police, possession of amphetamine, vehicle theft, and driving under the influence of liquor.

# # #