ICE Arrests Worst of Worst Criminal Illegal Alien Pedophiles, Domestic Abusers, and Drug Traffickers

In one year, DHS has removed more than 670,000 illegal aliens including murderers, rapists, pedophiles, gang members, and terrorists

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today announced U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from across the country convicted of heinous crimes including indecent liberties with a child, domestic violence, and distribution of cocaine.

“In one year, President Trump has made great strides delivering on the mandate from the American people to remove the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from our streets despite the complete lack of cooperation from sanctuary politicians and agitators who attempt to obstruct law enforcement—a felony and a federal crime,” said Secretary Kristi Noem. “DHS has removed more than 670,000 illegal aliens including murderers, pedophiles, rapists, gang members, and terrorists from our country in one year. Just yesterday, ICE arrested pedophiles, domestic abusers, and drug traffickers. The more arrests DHS makes, the more self-deportations we see, of which we have seen north of 2 million. This is just the beginning of the golden age of America.”

Worst of the worst arrests yesterday include:

Uriel Hernandez-Betancourt, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted for indecent liberties with child in Moore County, North Carolina.

Parede Zuniga, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala convicted for distribution of cocaine in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Lucio Valdovinos, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted for domestic violence in Los Angeles, California, and multiple convictions for driving under the influence and disorderly conduct across California.

Carlos Chavez-Salas, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted of menacing in Denver, Colorado.

Lorenzo Aviles-Macedo, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, and driving under the influence in Los Angeles, California.

Americans can see more worst of the worst arrested in their communities on our webpage wow.dhs.gov.

