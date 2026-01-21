DHS Recaps the Worst of the Worst Criminal Illegal Aliens ICE took Enforcement Action on During President Trump’s First Year in Office

Under the leadership of President Trump and Secretary Noem, DHS removed more than 670,000 illegal aliens including murderers, pedophiles, rapists, gang members, and terrorists from American communities and another two million have self-deported

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today released the following statement highlighting some of the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) took enforcement action on under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump and Secretary Kristi Noem since January 20, 2025.

“On President Trump’s first day in office, he unleashed ICE to target the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens, including pedophiles, murderers, gang members, terrorists, and rapists,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Today, we thank our law enforcement for a record breaking first year of achievements including more than 670,000 removals and two million self-deportations. DHS is committed to continuing to remove dangerous illegal aliens from American communities. 70% of ICE arrests are of criminal illegal aliens who have been convicted or charged with a crime in the U.S. We will not rest until American communities are free of the scourge of illegal alien crime.”

Since January 20, 2025, ICE has taken enforcement action against dangerous criminals including:

Khor Bozorov, a criminal illegal alien from Uzbekistan wanted in his origin country for belonging to a terrorist organization. ICE arrested Bozorov in Kansas on November 9, while he was working as a commercial truck driver.

Jaan Shah Safi, an Afghan national who entered the United States under Joe Biden’s “Operation Allies Welcome.” He provided support to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria-Khorasan (ISIS-K), and his father is a commander of a militia group in Afghanistan. ICE arrested Safi in Waynesboro, Virginia in December 2025.

Gerson Emir Cuadra Soto, an illegal alien from Honduras and a leader of MS-13 also known as “Fantasma,” wanted in his home country for a quadruple homicide. He is allegedly a member of an assassination squad in Honduras. After being charged with firearms charges in Honduras in 2022, he allegedly bribed his way out of jail, and then illegally entered the United States the same year. ICE arrested Soto in December 2025.

Harpreet Singh, an illegal alien wanted in his origin country of India for connection with terrorist activities that included planning more than a dozen grenade attacks on police officials and is linked to Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), a foreign terrorist organization. Singh entered the country illegally on January 27, 2022, in Arizona. He was then released into the interior of the country under the Biden administration. ICE arrested Singh in April 2025.

Rene Escobar-Ochoa, a criminal illegal alien and MS-13 leader from El Salvador. He faces an INTERPOL Red Notice from El Salvador for drug trafficking and conspiracy to commit murder. ICE arrested Escobar-Ochoa in July 2025.

Yordanis Cobos-Martinez—an illegal alien from Cuban with a rap sheet including child sex abuse, grand theft of a motor vehicle, false imprisonment, and carjacking—was arrested by Dallas Police Department at a motel in Dallas for murder. Cobos-Martinez allegedly used a machete to behead a merchant he had an argument with in front of the merchant’s spouse and child. Reportedly, Cobos-Martinez then kicked the head of the victim ‘around like a soccer ball.’ ICE lodged a detainer for his arrest.

Michel Jordan Castellano Fonseca, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela, with ties to Tren de Aragua (TdA). Castellano Fonesca forcibly entered an apartment and shot two women—one allegedly being his sister-in-law and the other being his wife— in front of five children who were present in the home. The shooting resulted in the death of his sister-in-law and left his wife critically injured. The Aurora Police Department charged him with homicide and arrested him on Monday August 4, 2025. ICE lodged an arrest detainer against him.

Yorvis Michel Carrascal Campo, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela and confirmed member of the violent transnational Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua (TdA), has been charged for murder, racketeering, and drug trafficking in New Mexico. ICE arrested this gang member in Colorado Springs, CO on January 8, 2026. Several TdA gang members viciously kidnapped a man, tortured, and then strangled him to death. The victim’s body was found inside a suitcase and was buried in a remote location within New Mexico.

Enoc Martinez, an illegal alien from Honduras, was arrested in Shelby County, Tennessee and has been charged with five counts of attempted first-degree murder for a shooting spree in Memphis that left two people hospitalized. Martinez illegally entered the U.S. in June 2014 as an unaccompanied minor. He was apprehended by Border Patrol and was turned over to the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) and then placed with a sponsor in Memphis, TN. He was issued a final order of removal in 2022. ICE lodged a detainer for his arrest.

Felix Rojas, an alien who illegally entered the country multiple times dating back to 1998 and was arrested in New York City on charges of rape and grand larceny for raping a corpse on the subway near Whitehall Street Station in Manhattan. On April 30, ICE New York City lodged an immigration detainer against Rojas.

Alvaro Mejia-Ayala, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, who has been charged in the strangulation of his infant sister in Loudoun County, Virginia. ICE lodged a detainer for his arrest.

Olvin Rodriguez-Inestroza, a sexual predator and illegal alien from Honduras, whose criminal history includes active warrants for 394 counts of pornography involving juveniles and 2 counts of sexual abuse of an animal. ICE arrested this dangerous criminal.

Diego Barron-Esquivel, a violent criminal illegal alien from Mexico, who had been constantly harassing his spouse. His criminal history includes arrests for multiple counts of domestic battery, multiple counts of violation of protection order, criminal damage to property, aggravated robbery, felony theft, transporting an open container, criminal restraint, possession of drug paraphernalia, and improper use of an automobile. In December, he was sentenced to 20 years in prison for one count of forcible assault on a federal officer, after he violently punched an ICE officer and attempted to strangle the officer with his own badge cord. ICE arrested him.

Jose Alfredo Uzeta, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, who operated a dental clinic and performed dental procedures on patients despite not having a valid license for more than 20 years. His clinic was uncovered after one of his former patients reported that he inappropriately touched and groped her during a procedure. He was convicted of dentistry act violation and indecent assault in Harris County, Texas.

Jimmy Harry Velasquez Gomez, a twice deported criminal illegal alien from Honduras and repeat sex offender, convicted of indecent exposure in 2018 and now facing charges of cruelty toward a child and lewd or lascivious acts with a minor. Local investigators caught Velasquez Gomez on a Medford, New York TJ Maxx surveillance camera system, groping multiple young girls between the ages of 7 and 11, and touching his genitals in the store over the course of several months.

Ian Andre Roberts, a criminal illegal alien from Guyana, who was serving as Des Moines, Iowa’s school superintendent at the time of his Sept. 26 arrest. When ICE officers arrested this Superintendent, he was in possession of an illegal handgun, a hunting knife, and nearly $3,000 in cash.

Oscar Gerardo Solorzano-Garcia, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, who is charged with attempted first degree murder after he stabbed a male victim with a large knife on a light rail train in Charlotte, NC. ICE lodged a detainer for his arrest.

Santos Paulino Vasquez-Ramirez, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala charged for homicide and robbery after he strangled a taxicab driver to death in Brewster, New York over a fare dispute on December 1, 2025. ICE lodged a detainer for his arrest.

Luis Mendoza-Gonzalez, a 52-year-old criminal illegal alien from Mexico, who was charged in April with concealing the body of a missing woman in a storage container on his yard for two months, abusing her corpse, and obstruction of justice. ICE arrested Mendoza-Gonzalez.

Harneet Singh, 25, an illegal alien from India, after an 18-wheeler he was a passenger in made an illegal U-turn on the Florida Turnpike, causing a horrific crash leaving three dead. Harjinder Singh, Harneet’s brother, and driver of the truck, now faces three counts of vehicular homicide. ICE arrested Harneet on August 18, and he will remain in custody pending removal proceedings.

Sergio Noe de Nova Duarte, an illegal alien from Mexico, who attacked an innocent woman jogging in Bob Woodruff Park in Plano with a hammer. ICE lodged a detainer for his arrest.

Aldrin Guerrero-Munoz, a criminal illegal alien who has been incarcerated on the taxpayer’s dime since 2004 following a 32-year prison sentence for the intentional murder of his three-month-old son. While incarcerated for this unimaginable crime, he was convicted for assaulting a fellow inmate at Stillwater Prison. ICE lodged a detainer and received custody of him on October 20, 2025.

