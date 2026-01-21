Global Vaccine Storage Market to Reach US$2 Bn by 2032: Persistence Market Research

Vaccine Storage Equipment Market

The vaccine storage equipment market is expanding, driven by rising demand for cold chain solutions, technological advancements, and immunization initiatives

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global vaccine storage equipment market is expected to grow from US$ 1,247.2 million in 2025 to US$ 2,036.5 million by 2032, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. This growth is driven by increased immunization programs, rising vaccine demand, and advancements in cold chain logistics. Governments and health organizations are investing heavily in innovative storage solutions, including deep freezers and solar-powered refrigerators, to maintain the efficacy of vaccines during distribution. According to a UNICEF report, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, allocated US$ 23.4 million for immunizing children, with over US$ 250 million invested in improving vaccine storage and distribution.

Market Dynamics and Growth Drivers

The increasing emphasis on global immunization programs has created a surge in demand for effective vaccine storage equipment. International organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, and Gavi are key players in facilitating vaccine distribution. This drives the need for temperature-sensitive storage solutions like ultra-low temperature freezers and refrigerators. New vaccines, including those for COVID-19, HPV, and pneumococcal diseases, require precise cold storage, further fueling demand for these solutions.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the distribution of mRNA vaccines, such as Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, necessitated ultra-low temperature storage (between -70°C and -20°C). This global challenge spurred demand for specialized storage units, with partnerships like Pfizer’s collaboration with United Parcel Service (UPS) creating freezer farms in the U.S. Additionally, UNICEF’s efforts to provide cold storage units to low-income countries highlight the critical role of cold chain infrastructure in ensuring global vaccine access.

Challenges and Restraints

Despite market growth, rural and remote areas face challenges related to infrastructure. Power outages and unreliable electricity supply can disrupt cold storage systems, causing vaccine spoilage. Inadequate cold chain infrastructure, poor road connectivity, and a lack of trained personnel lead to significant vaccine wastage. These challenges underscore the need for robust backup systems and infrastructure investments. Solutions like solar-powered refrigerators, mobile cold chain units, and public-private sector partnerships can address these issues, ensuring vaccine delivery to underserved regions.

Opportunities in Advanced Technology Integration

A key opportunity in the vaccine storage equipment market is the integration of advanced technologies, particularly mobile logistics management information systems (LMIS). These systems improve cold chain efficiency by enabling real-time monitoring of vaccine storage and distribution. IoT-enabled and solar-powered storage solutions, combined with mobile LMIS, allow for better inventory management and predictive analytics. For instance, Indonesia's SMILE e-LMIS system, based on India’s eVIN, tracks vaccine storage and distribution, enhancing transparency and reducing wastage.

As governments and healthcare organizations increasingly adopt digital solutions, there is significant growth potential for manufacturers to develop energy-efficient and digitally integrated vaccine storage systems, further improving global healthcare access.

Product and End-User Insights

The ice-lined refrigerators (ILRs) segment is expected to grow at a strong CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. ILRs are highly valued for their ability to maintain stable temperatures (2°C to 8°C) during power outages, making them crucial in rural areas with unstable electricity supply. Their cost-effectiveness and reliability make them a preferred choice for organizations like WHO and Gavi, which rely on them for immunization programs in developing countries. In 2021, Blue Star Limited launched new ILRs designed to maintain temperature stability for up to 48 hours during power outages.

Hospitals and clinics are the primary end-users of vaccine storage equipment. They procure large volumes of ILRs, walk-in coolers, and deep freezers to maintain an uninterrupted cold chain for vaccines. Government health departments are also increasingly investing in these systems to strengthen cold chain infrastructure, particularly in emerging markets. The segment of government health departments is expected to grow at a 9.7% CAGR between 2025 and 2032.

Regional Insights

North America: North America is expected to hold a 34.1% share of the vaccine storage equipment market by 2025. The region is seeing growing adoption of ultra-low temperature storage solutions and solar-powered refrigerators. In 2023, the U.S. government donated 13 solar-powered vaccine refrigerators to Guyana’s Ministry of Health to enhance vaccine storage in remote areas.

Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific region, particularly India, is advancing digital solutions like the Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network (eVIN), which allows real-time tracking of vaccine storage. Countries like Indonesia are investing in solar-powered refrigerators and IoT-enabled cold storage solutions to improve vaccine delivery in rural locations.

Europe: The European market is projected to grow at a 6.7% CAGR by 2032. The European Union is actively involved in donating vaccine storage equipment to underserved countries. In 2024, the EU, in partnership with UNICEF, donated essential cold chain equipment to Montenegro, strengthening the country’s immunization efforts.

Companies Covered in Vaccine Storage Equipment Market

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

PHC Corporation

Helmer Scientific

Eppendorf AG

Single Use Support Inc.

Philipp Kirsch GmbH

B Medical Systems India Private Limited

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Vestfrost Solutions

UL LLC.

APEX INTERNATIONAL

BLOWKINGS India.

Terra Universal

Haier Biomedical

Market Segmentation

By Product

Ice-Lined Refrigerators (ILRs)

Deep Freezers (DFs)

Cold Boxes

Vaccine Carriers

Solar Powered refrigerators

Others

By End-user

Hospitals and Clinics

Biopharma Companies

Vaccination Centers

Government Health Department

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Conclusion

The vaccine storage equipment market is witnessing robust growth, driven by global immunization initiatives, technological innovations, and the rising need for efficient cold chain management. As vaccine distribution becomes increasingly complex, the market is expected to continue expanding, with emerging technologies and strategic investments enhancing vaccine accessibility, particularly in underserved regions.

