CoverMy Pet Launches in Australia to Make Essential Pet Insurance Finally Affordable

CoverMy Pet launches affordable insurance cover focused on the treatments cats and dogs really need.

Closing the affordability gap in Australian pet insurance with simple, essential cover that protects pets for life.

We looked at real claims data and built our offerings around the treatments Australians actually need help paying for, while ensuring pets remain protected for life. ” — Grant Pugh, General Manager

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CoverMy Pet has officially launched in Australia, offering a simpler and more affordable pet insurance alternative built around what Australian pet owners actually claim for - not costly extras that drive up premiums. With more than 70% of Australian households owning a pet, unexpected vet bills remain a major financial pressure for many families. Industry claims data from 2025 show that insured pets claim on average, under $2,000 per year for injury and illness, while more complex treatments can cost significantly more.However, many traditional pet insurance policies leave owners with no choice but to pay for high annual limits and add-on services baked into the pricing - even if they’re never used, driving up premiums and putting pet insurance out of reach for many everyday households. “We’ve heard loud and clear what pet owners are frustrated by - pet insurance can become overcomplicated and overpriced,” said Grant Pugh, General Manager, at CoverMy Pet. “We looked at real claims data and built our offerings around the treatments Australians actually need help paying for, while ensuring pets remain protected for life.”CoverMy Pet offers just three straightforward tiers of insurance to suit different budgets, with up to $8,000 in annual cover and lifetime protection, so pets aren’t left vulnerable as they age. By stripping out non-essential inclusions, CoverMy Pet keeps premiums low, with policies starting from around the cost of two coffees a week, while still covering the treatments that matter most to everyday Australian pet owners.CoverMy’s three simple tiers focus on essential veterinary care, including:- Vet bills for accidents, injuries and illness- Cruciate ligament treatment- Vet consultations- Tick paralysis treatment- Cancer treatment- Hip dysplasia care- Skin conditions- Lifetime cover for ongoing protectionBy focusing on essential care and long-term protection, CoverMy Pet aims to close a long-standing gap in the Australian pet insurance market, making reliable, impactful insurance cover accessible to more pet owners, without the confusion or inflated costs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.