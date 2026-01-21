CoverMy Pet Launches in Australia to Make Essential Pet Insurance Finally Affordable
Closing the affordability gap in Australian pet insurance with simple, essential cover that protects pets for life.
However, many traditional pet insurance policies leave owners with no choice but to pay for high annual limits and add-on services baked into the pricing - even if they’re never used, driving up premiums and putting pet insurance out of reach for many everyday households. “We’ve heard loud and clear what pet owners are frustrated by - pet insurance can become overcomplicated and overpriced,” said Grant Pugh, General Manager, at CoverMy Pet. “We looked at real claims data and built our offerings around the treatments Australians actually need help paying for, while ensuring pets remain protected for life.”
CoverMy Pet offers just three straightforward tiers of insurance to suit different budgets, with up to $8,000 in annual cover and lifetime protection, so pets aren’t left vulnerable as they age. By stripping out non-essential inclusions, CoverMy Pet keeps premiums low, with policies starting from around the cost of two coffees a week, while still covering the treatments that matter most to everyday Australian pet owners.
CoverMy’s three simple tiers focus on essential veterinary care, including:
- Vet bills for accidents, injuries and illness
- Cruciate ligament treatment
- Vet consultations
- Tick paralysis treatment
- Cancer treatment
- Hip dysplasia care
- Skin conditions
- Lifetime cover for ongoing protection
By focusing on essential care and long-term protection, CoverMy Pet aims to close a long-standing gap in the Australian pet insurance market, making reliable, impactful insurance cover accessible to more pet owners, without the confusion or inflated costs.
