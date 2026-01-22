HealthIMPACT Announces 2026 Changemaker Award Winners Honoring Healthcare’s Architects and Builders of the Future

HealthIMPACT26 Changemaker Award Winners

Dr. Sachin Jain, Glen Tullman, Lisa Stump, and John Brownstein Recognized for Transformative Leadership in Healthcare Innovation

These four leaders embody what it means to build the future of healthcare. They are not just talking about transformation. They are making the changes that make an impact.” — Megan Antonelli, CEO of HealthIMPACT Live

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HealthIMPACT, the premier forum for healthcare technology leaders, today announced the recipients of its 2026 Changemaker of the Year Awards, honoring three leaders who are reshaping healthcare delivery through bold innovation, cross-sector partnership, and measurable impact.

The awards will be presented at the HealthIMPACT Forum, February 3–4, 2026, hosted at Microsoft Times Square in New York City, convening CIOs, CMIOs, CNIOs, and C-suite healthcare executives under the 2026 theme: “Healthcare Everywhere: Architects and Builders of the Future.”

2026 HealthIMPACT Changemaker Award Winners

Dr. Sachin Jain — Disruptor Category

President and CEO, SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan

Dr. Jain has led the transformation of SCAN from a $2.4 billion California-focused Medicare Advantage plan into a nearly $8 billion national healthcare organization serving hundreds of thousands of members and the most vulnerable populations across six states. Under his leadership, SCAN launched pioneering population-specific Medicare Advantage plans, including SCAN Affirm (LGBTQ+), SCAN Inspired (women), and SCAN Allied (Asian American older adults), and built new care delivery capabilities including myPlace Health, a PACE (Program for All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) program and Healthcare in Action, a street medicine organization that brings healthcare directly to people experiencing homelessness in California. Dr. Jain advanced a national accountability model by aligning executive compensation with health equity outcomes and has strengthened nonprofit healthcare options through strategic partnerships with Sutter Health and other leading nonprofit organizations.

Glen Tullman — Builder Category

CEO, Transcarent; Founder and General Partner, 7wire Ventures

A serial healthcare innovator, Glen Tullman has repeatedly challenged legacy structures across healthcare delivery and consumer experience. As CEO of Transcarent, he is building a consumer-directed health and care platform that integrates navigation, pharmacy, behavioral health, surgery, and chronic care into one unified experience. Previously, as Founder and CEO of Livongo, he helped pioneer real-time biometric data and machine learning in chronic disease management, culminating in the landmark Teladoc–Livongo merger ($18.5 billion). His earlier leadership at Allscripts and Enterprise Systems helped shape the digital foundation of modern healthcare operations.

Lisa Stump — Connector Category

Chief Digital Information Officer, Mount Sinai Health System; Dean for Information Technology, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Lisa Stump is leading Mount Sinai’s enterprise-wide digital transformation, overseeing the health system’s full digital and data ecosystem spanning cybersecurity, data governance, AI/ML implementation, and patient digital experience. During her career at Yale New Haven Health, she played a pivotal role in advancing Connecticut’s statewide health information exchange and led major enterprise initiatives, including multi-system EMR and revenue cycle integration and telehealth innovation.

Dr. John Brownstein — Implementer Category

Chief Innovation Officer and Senior Vice President, Boston Children's Hospital; Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School

Dr. John Brownstein is pioneering the future of digital epidemiology and AI-driven public health surveillance. As Chief Innovation Officer at Boston Children's Hospital, he leads groundbreaking work using AI-enabled spatial modeling and digital participatory data to identify disease vulnerability at the ZIP-code level, directly informing outbreak response and prevention strategies. He has democratized health data through platforms like HealthMap and interactive disease risk mapping tools developed in partnership with ABC News, making complex epidemiological insights accessible and actionable for communities and public health officials. Dr. Brownstein is also advancing secure AI adoption in healthcare, leading Boston Children's Hospital's implementation of OpenAI for Healthcare alongside Stanford Medicine Children's Health and UCSF, establishing new standards for HIPAA-compliant AI deployment in clinical settings. A prolific entrepreneur, he co-founded Circulation, Inc. (acquired by Modivcare) and Epidemico (acquired by Booz Allen Hamilton), and serves as a Medical Contributor at ABC News.

HealthIMPACT Live also announced a new 2026 educational partnership with Telehealth.org, strengthening the forum's commitment to advancing best practices in digital health transformation. The collaboration will expand resources and expert perspectives for HealthIMPACT's community as leaders navigate the evolution of virtual care, remote patient monitoring, and distributed care delivery models.

