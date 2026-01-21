Ventura County Heads to NAMM, Showcasing Music and Instrumental Manufacturing Beyond Los Angeles

2026 National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) Convention in Anaheim, showcasing the latest in music, sound, and event technology innovation. The main stage at the 2026 National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) Convention in Anaheim, showcasing the latest in music, sound, and event technology innovation.

Ventura County attends NAMM this week, highlighting its long-standing role in music, live performances, and instrument manufacturing just north of Los Angeles

The area's natural beauty and welcoming atmosphere not only inspire creativity but also make it a fantastic destination for travelers seeking both relaxation and adventure.” — Connor Lombardi, Brand Manager, DW Drums

VENTURA COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VENTURA COUNTY, CA -- Ventura County Coast is attending the NAMM Show this week, highlighting the destination’s long-standing contributions to music, arts, and instrument manufacturing.While Los Angeles is widely recognized as a global music hub, Ventura County, located just an hour north, has long served as both a creative incubator and a coastal retreat for industry professionals seeking inspiration and community. From influential artists and instrument manufacturers to grassroots music scenes, music and art are deeply embedded in daily life across the region.Ventura County proudly claims roots in the careers of influential artists, including Anderson .Paak, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, and jazz legend Joanne Brackeen, among many others. Its stages, both formal and impromptu, have hosted major touring acts in recent years, with festivals and concerts featuring names like Diplo, John Pardi, Kane Brown, Soulja Boy, and Flo Rida, reinforcing the destination’s growing role on the live music map.Beyond performance, the region plays a vital role behind the scenes of the music industry. Ventura County is home to respected instrument manufacturers and distributors who choose the area for its consistent coastal climate, craftsmanship, and quality of life. Notable makers include DW Drums, Ventura Guitar Co., and master luthier Chad Jennings, whose work is used by musicians worldwide.“Oxnard’s unique climate and vibrant local community create the perfect environment for innovation and craftsmanship, which is evident in the quality of DW Drums. The area's natural beauty and welcoming atmosphere not only inspire creativity but also make it a fantastic destination for travelers seeking both relaxation and adventure,” Connor Lombardi, Brand Manager, DW DrumsWhile visiting the destination, you will find locals playing live music outdoors at community festivals that fill the summer calendar. The destination’s walkable downtowns, beachside venues, creative studios, and wide range of overnight accommodations make it an ideal alternative to Los Angeles.By attending NAMM, Ventura County Coast aims to raise awareness of its vibrant creative ecosystem and position the region as a hidden gem for industry professionals, artists, and music lovers alike, offering inspiration and space to create.For media attending NAMM or covering music, arts, and travel, Ventura County Coast invites discovery of a destination that has quietly contributed to the music world for years and is now ready to welcome audiences, spotlight its creative ecosystem, and share the stories behind the sound.###About Ventura County Coast:Ventura County Coast (VCC) is where California’s relaxed coastal charm meets endless adventure. Encompassing the vibrant cities of Camarillo, Oxnard, Ventura, and Port Hueneme, VCC invites travelers to experience wide-open beaches, incredible year-round weather, and a welcoming atmosphere just an hour north of Los Angeles. Administered by the Ventura County Lodging Association (VCLA), the VCC brand represents more than 60 lodging partners and destination marketing organizations dedicated to attracting both business and leisure travelers. Follow VCC on Instagram at @venturacountycoast or visit www.venturacountycoast.com About National Association of Music Merchants:The National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) is a global leader in the music, sound, and event technology industries. Best known for its annual NAMM Show, the organization brings together musicians, educators, industry professionals, and innovators to showcase the latest in musical instruments, pro audio, and live entertainment technology. NAMM is dedicated to strengthening the music industry through advocacy, education, and fostering connections that drive creativity and business growth. Learn more at www.namm.org

