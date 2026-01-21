Camp Manifest Elevates Malibu: Heather Marianna and Lisa Huscher Host Transformational Retreat at Calamigos Ranch

Camp Manifest, January 2026 Morning Pilates Luxe Gift Bags, Camp Manifest

Camp Manifest Elevates Malibu: Heather Marianna and Lisa Huscher Host Luxe, Transformational Women’s Retreat at Calamigos Ranch

Watching women arrive as strangers and leave as sisters was the greatest confirmation that Camp Manifest is something truly special. The creation of this sacred, elevated space matters so much.” — Heather Marianna, co-founder, Camp Manifest

MALIBU, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Camp Manifest has now officially wrapped, and the debut women’s retreat at Calamigos Ranch is being celebrated as a sold-out, transformational success.Co-founded by Heather Marianna and Lisa Huscher , Camp Manifest took place January from January 14-16, 2026, at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu and delivered on its promise of reconnection, elevation, and community for an intimate group of women from across the country.Across three days of curated programming, attendees immersed themselves in movement, sound healing, intuitive readings, and high-touch wellness experiences that blended depth, fun, and luxury.“Watching women arrive as strangers and leave as sisters was the greatest confirmation that Camp Manifest is something truly special,” says co-founder Marianna. “Every circle, every workshop, every tear and laugh reminded us why creating this kind of sacred, elevated space for women matters so much.”Highlights and Impact:The multi-day experience opened with a welcome meet-up by the teepees and bonfires near Gentry General Store, where guests receive curated swag bags (valued at $1,500) and Camp Manifest merchandise, enjoy light bites, and connect with fellow campers, counselors, and instructors. Opening Circle and intention-setting ground the group for the days ahead, followed by an introduction to nervous system and metabolic health with expert instructor Christine Morgenstern Shin.Throughout the retreat, guests enjoyed morning Pilates, abundance and money-mindset workshops, intuitive energy sessions, and immersive practices like sound healing, nervous system regulation, and creative, vision-focused activities. The experience culminated in a powerful closing sound healing and integration lunch, where campers reflected on breakthroughs, exchanged contacts, and committed to carrying their new tools and connections into everyday life.Across the retreat, guests enjoyed:- Morning Pilates with Alex Durham, Founder of Ascend Wellness, to awaken the body and energy.- “Feng Shui for Flow & Abundance” with Lyndsey Hodde to align environment with clarity and success.- Intuition Talks and one-on-one intuitive readings with co-founder Lisa Huscher.- “Money Manifesting” with Heather Marianna to shift money stories and unlock abundance blocks.- Creative crafts, arts and vision boards, sound bowls, and open experiential stations for play and integration.- IV therapy and wellness shots with aesthetic expert Linda Rank, plus a closing sound healing journey and integration circle.- Sisterhood, Sparkle, and Signature ExperiencesFrom Thursday’s alignment-focused workshops to Friday’s “Integrate & Glow” programming, each day was carefully curated to build connection and confidence. Highlights included a luxe “Dinner & Diamonds” evening in the Estate Suites—hosted by Marianna and Huscher—where guests arrived in luxury pajamas for a night of connection, surprises, and sparkle, including a special diamond class by Bloomfield Jewelers.More than a retreat, Camp Manifest is about forging lasting friendships, awakening purpose, and remembering that when women unite with intention, true magic unfolds.“We wanted to create a camp where women feel deeply seen and wildly celebrated—and where the inner work feels just as glamorous as any red-carpet moment,” says Marianna.“This wasn’t just a weekend getaway—it was a turning point,” adds Huscher. “Women left Camp Manifest with clearer boundaries, bigger visions, and the kind of soul-aligned friendships that continue long after Malibu sunsets fade.”Luxury, Sisterhood, and Red-Carpet Synergy:The now-completed retreat further solidified Marianna’s ability to bridge Hollywood glamour with intentional, experiential wellness, supported by luxury partners also activating at A Toast to Hollywood, a luxury gifting lounge celebrating the 2026 Oscars.Luxe beauty and skincare house Cotrini, Tru Energy Skincare, Sugar Hill Sunset Candles, Lysis Beauty, board-certified aesthetics experts MEDx Soul & Beauty, Velvet Eyewear, and The Style Den contributed to the highly visual, social media–driven moments that extended the magic of camp into awards-season conversations and content.A cornucopia of gift bag items included the following brands: Ascend Wellness Coaching @alexdurham, Avidlove @avidlove.official, Beauty Brand Coaching with Heather Marianna @beautybrandcoaching, Beauty Kitchen @beautykitchenjunkie, Cotrini Salmon DNA Skincare @cotriniskin, Creations and Skin @haircreations_by_dailah, Ekouaer @ekouaerofficial, Essence @essence_ring, Ever After @everafter_foundation, Fairytale Fragrance Co.™ @fairytalefragrances, The Farm at Catawissa Creek @the-farm-at-catawissa-creek, Gold Naturals @goldnaturalshemp, Gorgie Energy Drink @getgorgie, HC @tostbeverages, Hive 2 @hive20, Legendairy @legendaryfoods, Limitless Living @lyndsay.hodde, Lysis Beauty Lab @lysisbeautylab.com, MEDx Soul & Beauty @soul_beautymedx, Modern Consciousness @ModernConsciousness, Morphus @wearemorphus, N8V Beauty @n8iv_beauty, Namastay Hair @namastayhair, Noe B’s @nickbschimi, Nutritist @nutritist, Ophora Water for Wellness @ophorawater, Patricia Wald-Hopkins @patricia_waldhopkins, Pixi @pixibeauty, Quantum Body Alchem @the.alchemicalengineer, Radiant Heart Heal From Within @christinemorgensternshin, Rif @rifcare, SBLA Beauty @SBLABeauty, Sip Solo @sipsoloflavor, Skanties Anti-Shapewear @skanties, Sunshine Secret of OC @sunshinesecretoc, Terry M @terry_mihalcheon, The Style Den @the.style.den, Töst @tostbeverages, Tru Energy Skincare @truenergyskincare, Velvet Eyewear @velvet_eyewear, Wickedly Smart Women @wickedlysmartwomenpodcast, Wise Girl @wisegirlcosmetics1, Your Inspired Choices @inspiredchoices.Next Chapter: Sedona in Mid-June:Building on the momentum of the Malibu experience, organizers have announced that the next installment of Camp Manifest will take place from June 10-12, 2026 in Sedona, Arizona, bringing the signature blend of luxury, depth, and community to one of the country’s most iconic spiritual destinations. The upcoming Sedona edition will again feature intimate-scale programming, experiential workshops, and high-touch brand partnerships, inviting returning and first-time campers to reconnect with themselves and each other in a new, energetically charged landscape.“Sedona feels like the natural next portal for Camp Manifest,” comments Marianna. “The land there holds such powerful energy for clarity and awakening, and we’re excited to bring our community into that vortex with the same intention, care, and magic that defined Malibu.”The Marianna Group is a woman-owned entertainment marketing, consulting, and production firm specializing in industry strategy, brand architecture, and image projection. 