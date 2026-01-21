Red Apple Lipstick - The Beauty Safe Haven Oh Snapdragon soft pink lipstick with cool-undertones of lavender Whispers - Neutral Satin Rosy Nude Lipstick

Red Apple Lipstick Highlights Gluten-Free, Sensitive-Skin Friendly Makeup Across Lips, Eyes, and Face

Our goal is simple: create makeup that performs beautifully while helping people feel comfortable with what they are putting on their skin.” — Andrea Harper

MONTGOMERY, TX, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Red Apple Lipstick today spotlighted its full lineup of makeup designed for ingredient-conscious shoppers, including gluten-free lipstick options and a sensitive-skin focused approach to everyday beauty. Best known for creamy, high-impact lip color, the brand also offers complete eye, face, and brush collections so customers can build a full makeup look with confidence.“Our goal is simple: create makeup that performs beautifully while helping people feel comfortable with what they are putting on their skin,” said Andrea Harper, co-founder of Red Apple Lipstick, Inc. “That’s why we focus on clear standards, wearable formulas, and products that support sensitive customers, from lip color to eye makeup and face essentials.”Lip products and prepRed Apple Lipstick’s lip lineup includes gluten-free lipsticks available through its dedicated Gluten Free Lipstick collection , plus, nourishing prep steps like Rallye Balm and the Lip Exfoliate Stick. For definition and wear, customers can pair lip color with the brand’s creamy liners in the Creamy Lip Pencil collection.Eye makeup, from everyday to elevatedBeyond lips, Red Apple Lipstick offers eye-focused essentials including Designed Palettes and individual eyeshadows , plus an Eye Primer to help improve the look and staying power of shadow. The brand also features eye and brow pencils for detailed definition, mascara for finishing the lash line, and eye brushes for blending and precision.Cheek color and toolsFor face color, the brand offers blush and bronzer options, including the talc-free blush collection and Sundrop Bronzer. Red Apple Lipstick also carries tools for a complete routine, including Vegan Makeup Brushes and eye-focused sets like the All Set Up Eye Brush Set.Red Apple Lipstick products are available online at RedAppleLipstick.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.