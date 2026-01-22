Marc Pridmore Interiors Celebrates Official Grand Opening of Award-Winning Showroom in Orange County

Marc Pridmore Interiors Logo

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marc Pridmore Interiors, one of Orange County’s premier luxury interior design firms and high-end furniture destinations, proudly announces the official grand opening celebration of its stunning Costa Mesa showroom on January 22, 2026.Recently recognized by Modern Luxury as Best New Showroom in Orange County , this accolade reflects the brand’s unwavering commitment to exceptional design, curation, and craftsmanship in both interior environments and lifestyle furnishings.Located at 3128 Red Hill Avenue, the expansive 30,000 square-foot showroom showcases an exquisite collection of luxury furnishings, bespoke pieces, and carefully curated décor that exemplify timeless elegance and refined living. The space invites design enthusiasts, clients, and community members to explore a rich array of interiors that blend global influences, custom work, and sophisticated lifestyle solutions.“We are thrilled to officially open our showroom doors and celebrate this milestone with our community,” said Marc Pridmore, Founder and Principal Designer of Marc Pridmore Interiors. “Being honored as Best New Showroom by Modern Luxury is a meaningful recognition — not just of our space — but of the passion and dedication our team brings to every project and every client.”The grand opening celebration will include exclusive tours of the showroom, a chance to personally meet Marc Pridmore and the design team, and opportunities to discuss your own interior design needs. Attendees will be immersed in the brand’s vision for elevated living — where impeccable design meets personalized service. RSVP required for the grand opening evening celebration on January 22nd from 5 pm-8 pm, and walk-ins are welcome anytime 10 am-5:30 pm Monday to Saturday and 12 pm to 5 pm Sunday. Call (714) 540-6272 or visit online at www.marcpridmoreinteriors.com/rsvp to request an RSVP to the evening celebration.Marc Pridmore Interiors provides a full suite of services — from luxury interior design and space planning to custom furnishings you simply can’t find anywhere else and white-glove installation — serving clients throughout Orange County, Southern California, and across the nation.Event Details:What: Official Grand Opening Celebration of Marc Pridmore Interiors ShowroomWhen: January 22, 2026Where: 3128 Red Hill Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA 92626Contact: (714) 540-6272 | marcpridmoreinteriors.comFor further information, high-resolution images, or to request interviews, please contact:Press Contact: Zai HolderEmail: zai@marcpridmore.comPhone: (714) 540-6272

