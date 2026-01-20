Bridgeport Man Sentenced to 5 Years in Federal Prison for Firearm Offense

MARQUES ISIAH LINDSAY, 37, of Bridgeport, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Stefan R. Underhill in Bridgeport to 60 months of imprisonment and three years of supervised release for unlawfully possessing a firearm.

