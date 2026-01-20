Submit Release
Brevard County Woman Sentenced To More Than 17 Years In Federal Prison For Distributing Methamphetamine

Orlando, Florida – Jaime Pelletier (39, Melbourne) has been sentenced by Senior U.S. District Judge John Antoon II to 17 years and 6 months in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine. Pelletier pleaded guilty on October 16, 2025. United States Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe made the announcement.

