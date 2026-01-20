Honduran National Sentenced for Illegally Reentering the United States

Rubin Arturo Pinot-Banegas, 38, a Honduran National illegally residing the Springfield, Missouri, area, was sentenced in federal court today for Illegal Re-entry by an Alien after subsequently being convicted of a prior felony crime.

