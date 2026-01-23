Fresh Monkee Lands in Florida with 4 New Locations and Grand Openings in Davie, Ponte Vedra, Palm Harbor & Wesley Chapel

Now open in Davie, Ponte Vedra, Palm Harbor, and Wesley Chapel. Be one of the first 200 and find the Golden Straw and win free shakes for a year. Grand Openings across Florida: Davie, Ponte Vedra, Palm Harbor, Wesley Chapel. Golden Straw giveaways and app-exclusive deals available now. Download the Fresh Monkee App to earn 50 points ($5 value) and get a free shake on your birthday.

Now with 39 stores in 17 states, the fastest-growing protein shake brand is bringing the Golden Straw excitement to Florida

We invite everyone in the area to come early, be one of the first 200 guests, and try your luck at the Golden Straw” — Judy Flynn

PALM HARBOR, TX, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fresh Monkee, one of the fastest-growing fresh protein shake brands in the U.S., has officially landed in Florida, opening four new locations in Davie, Ponte Vedra, Palm Harbor, and Wesley Chapel. These launches mark a major milestone as the brand now celebrates 39 stores open across 17 states, with many more in development.Known for its clean, made-to-order shakes packed with real ingredients and premium proteins—without any added sugars or artificial syrups—Fresh Monkee continues to redefine what a protein shake can be.“Florida has been on our radar for a long time,” said Judy Flynn, founder of Fresh Monkee. “With four amazing new stores and more on the way, we’re so excited to bring our shakes to new communities across the state.” Grand Opening Events Set for January 31 and February 7To mark its Florida debut, Fresh Monkee is hosting Grand Opening events at all four new locations, where guests will enjoy:50% off all shakes (one day only)A chance to win free shakes for a year in the Golden Straw giveaway (first 200 guests only)A spin on the Fresh Monkee Prize Wheel for app users, with a chance to win swag like hoodies, T-shirts, tote bags, beanies, and more📍 Event Dates:January 31 – Fresh Monkee Davie & Fresh Monkee Ponte VedraFebruary 7 – Fresh Monkee Palm Harbor & Fresh Monkee Wesley Chapel“We invite everyone in the area to come early, be one of the first 200 guests, and try your luck at the Golden Straw,” Flynn added. “You might just win free shakes for the entire year!”📱 App Perks: Points, Rewards & MoreAs part of its nationwide growth, Fresh Monkee recently launched its mobile app, allowing customers to order ahead, earn rewards, and stay connected to exclusive promos.Anyone who downloads the Fresh Monkee app will instantly receive:50 points = $5 offA free shake on your birthdayAccess to spin the prize wheel during Grand Opening events“We created the app to make clean eating convenient, fast, and rewarding,” said Flynn. “It’s all about fueling people’s lives—without fake stuff.”🧃 What Makes Fresh Monkee Different?Fresh Monkee shakes are:Made-to-order using real fruit, veggies, and nut buttersMany shake options deliver 35g+ of protein, while others offer less than 20g of sugarNo added sugars, syrups, or artificial sweetenersFully customizable for vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, and low-FODMAP lifestylesBuilt as a complete, satisfying meal, not just a smoothieA National Brand with Small Business RootsFounded in 2014 by Judy Flynn, a single mom and former competitive lifter, Fresh Monkee started with one shop and a single blender in Wethersfield, Connecticut. Today, the company partners with local franchise owners to bring healthy, craveable shakes to communities across the country.With stores now open in CT, RI, MA, PA, NJ, NY, GA, SC, NC, TN, TX, FL, AZ, CA, UT, IL, and OH, Fresh Monkee is on track to open dozens more in 2026.📍 Visit Us in FloridaTo find the Fresh Monkee location nearest you or place an order online, visit:

