Governor Abbott Launches Task Force On Early Childhood Education And Care

TEXAS, January 20 - January 20, 2026 | Schertz, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today launched the Task Force on Early Childhood Education and Care to improve the quality, access, and affordability of child care for Texas families.

"The real reason why we passed this bill, the real reason why we're having this announcement today, is because of the importance of helping parents across the entire state be able to access quality and affordable early child care and child education for their children," said Governor Abbott. "Today I am announcing the governor's task force on early childhood education and care. The goal is to evaluate child care and early learning programs across all state agencies. We must put an end to the endless bureaucracy, the unclear standards of care, and the inflated costs that make it difficult for parents to get the early childhood care and education that they need for their children."

The Governor was joined by Senator Donna Campbell, Representative Alan Schoolcraft, Chairman Peter J. Holt, Texas Workforce Commission Chairman Joe Esparza, Representative Mark LaHood, Representative John Lujan, Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District superintendent Paige Meloni, Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath, and Texas Health and Human Services Executive Commissioner Stephanie Muth.

Additional photos of the event will be provided here when available.

House Bill 117 (Schoolcraft/Campbell) amends the Education Code to establish the governor's task force on the governance of early childhood education and care for the purpose of addressing the governance and operational challenges of the early childhood education system in Texas.

At the event, Governor Abbott named Peter J. Holt chair and appointed Jeff Austin, III, Leslie Callahan, Lori Gabbert Charney, Grant Coates, Reagan Curran, Tracy Hanson, Ed.D., Marisela Nava, John “J.” Puckett, Jennifer Stockemer, Ph.D. and Nancy Windham, to the Governor’s Task Force on the Governance of Early Childhood Education and Care for terms set to expire on September 1, 2027.

Peter J. Holt of San Antonio is the CEO and general manager of HOLT Group. Holt received a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of the Incarnate Word.

Jeff Austin, III of Whitehouse is the chairman of the Board of Austin Bank Texas, N.A. and Austin Bancorp. Austin received a Bachelor of Science in Political Science and Business and a Master of Business Administration from The University of Texas (UT) at Tyler and a graduate of the Harvard Business School Advanced Management Program, Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at SMU, Banking Leadership Texas, and Leadership Tyler.

Leslie Callahan of Amarillo is the senior director of Head Start and early childhood development at the Region 16 Service Center. Callahan received a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Education from West Texas A&M University (TAMU).

Lori Gabbert Charney of Austin is the Texas title V director of maternal and child health at the Texas Department of State Health Services. Charney received a Bachelor of Arts in Government from UT Austin and a Master of Public Affairs from the LBJ School of Public Affairs.

Grant Coates of Fort Worth is CEO and president of The Miles Foundation. Coates received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from the University of North Texas and a Master of Business Administration from Texas Christian University.

Reagan Curran of Fort Worth is a self-contained special education teacher for Fort Worth Independent School District. Curran has seven years of experience in preschool classrooms. Curran received a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies, Special Education for Elementary from Abilene Christian University.

Tracy Hanson, Ed.D. of Killeen is the owner of Education Connection Preschool and Child Care, founder and principal of Oak Creek Academy, and an adjunct professor at TAMU –Central Texas. Hanson received a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education, a Master in Educational Intervention Studies, and a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from the University of Mary Hardin Baylor.

Marisela Nava of Brownsville is the director of the Texas Southmost College Child Care Center. Nava received an Associate of Applied Science in Child Care and Development from Texas Southmost College, a Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences from UT Brownsville and is currently pursuing a Master of Education in Early Childhood from UT Rio Grande Valley.

John “J.” Puckett of Dallas is retired. He previously served as managing director and senior partner at Boston Consulting Group. Puckett received a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and Religion from Duke University and a Master of Business Administration in Finance and Management from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Jennifer Stockemer, Ph.D. of Prosper is the owner/director of Ivy Vine Preschool, LLC. Stockemer received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Southern Methodist University and a Master of Science in Child Development and a Doctor of Philosophy in Family Studies from Texas Woman’s University.

Nancy Windham of Nacogdoches is Regional Economic Development Advisor of the Texas Forest Country Partnership. Windham attended Stephen F. Austin State University and is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma Economic Development Institute. Her studies also include basic industrial development at TAMU.