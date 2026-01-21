Yeoman Service Center Reveals Five Critical Winter Car Care Mistakes Fort Wayne Drivers Make

Auto Shop Fort Wayne Experts Release Consumer Alert as Cold Weather Maintenance Errors Cost Drivers Thousands

FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yeoman Service Center issued a consumer advisory today identifying five common winter vehicle maintenance mistakes that cost Fort Wayne area drivers thousands of dollars in avoidable repairs each season. The alert, based on more than six decades of automotive service experience, aims to educate Indiana motorists about critical cold-weather care errors that compromise vehicle reliability and safety.Analysis of service records from the past three winter seasons revealed recurring patterns of preventable damage resulting from misconceptions about cold-weather vehicle care. The findings highlight that many drivers underestimate the impact of Indiana winters on vehicle systems, leading to costly breakdowns and emergency repairs during the region's harshest months."Winter in Fort Wayne presents unique challenges for vehicles, yet many drivers rely on outdated advice or simply skip essential maintenance," said a spokesperson for Yeoman Service Center. "The mistakes are making during the coldest months can transform minor maintenance items into major repair bills. Our goal is to help the community avoid these expensive pitfalls through education and awareness."Five Costly Winter Maintenance MistakesThe analysis identified battery neglect as the most expensive winter mistake Fort Wayne drivers make. Many motorists assume batteries only fail in extreme heat, not recognizing that cold temperatures reduce battery capacity by up to 60 percent. The auto shop Fort Wayne residents have trusted since 1962 reports that battery-related service calls spike dramatically when temperatures drop below 20 degrees Fahrenheit, often leaving drivers stranded. Testing battery health before winter arrives prevents unexpected failures and the inconvenience of roadside emergencies.Improper coolant maintenance ranked second among costly errors. Drivers frequently confuse coolant with windshield washer fluid or assume any antifreeze product works equally well. However, using incorrect coolant mixtures or neglecting coolant replacement can lead to engine damage costing thousands of dollars. The proper coolant mixture protects engines from freezing while preventing corrosion year-round, making this maintenance essential rather than optional.Tire pressure ignorance placed third on the list of winter mistakes. For every 10-degree temperature drop, tire pressure decreases by approximately one PSI. Many Fort Wayne drivers notice the tire pressure warning light during cold snaps but dismiss it without checking or adjusting pressure levels. Underinflated tires reduce fuel efficiency, accelerate tire wear, and significantly compromise traction on winter roads, creating safety hazards and increasing operating costs.Oil viscosity errors represented the fourth major mistake. Yeoman Service Center service records show that numerous drivers continue using summer-weight oil through winter months, not understanding how temperature affects oil performance. Cold temperatures thicken motor oil, reducing flow to critical engine components during startup. Using manufacturer-recommended oil grades for winter conditions ensures proper engine protection and prevents accelerated wear.Wiper blade and fluid neglect completed the top five mistakes. Drivers often overlook wiper system maintenance until visibility becomes critically impaired during winter precipitation. Worn wiper blades and summer windshield washer fluid create dangerous driving conditions during snow and ice events. Winter-grade washer fluid remains liquid at sub-zero temperatures and effectively removes road salt residue, while quality wiper blades ensure clear visibility during challenging weather conditions.Additional Winter Care OversightsBeyond the primary five mistakes, the consumer alert addresses other frequently overlooked winter maintenance needs. Brake system performance becomes especially critical during winter months when stopping distances increase on slippery surfaces. Yeoman Service Center emphasizes that brake fluid attracts moisture over time, reducing effectiveness and potentially freezing in extreme cold. Regular brake system inspection ensures reliable stopping power when conditions demand it most.Fuel system care also requires winter attention. Keeping fuel tanks at least half full prevents moisture accumulation in fuel lines and ensures adequate weight over rear wheels for traction. Additionally, fuel line antifreeze additives provide protection against water-related fuel system freezing in older vehicles without modern fuel injection systems.Preventive Maintenance Investment BenefitsThe advisory emphasizes that preventive winter maintenance delivers significant financial returns. Industry research indicates that every dollar invested in preventive care saves approximately four dollars in emergency repair costs. For Indiana drivers facing harsh winter conditions, strategic maintenance becomes especially valuable in preventing breakdowns during dangerous weather events.The service center recommends comprehensive pre-winter vehicle inspections covering all critical systems. Professional evaluation identifies potential problems before cold weather magnifies them into failures, allowing drivers to address issues proactively rather than reactively.Professional Service AvailabilityFort Wayne area drivers seeking winter maintenance services or vehicle evaluations can schedule appointments through the company website or by phone. The facility offers comprehensive diagnostic services, preventive maintenance packages, and expert consultation on winter vehicle preparation.Emergency service remains available for drivers experiencing winter-related vehicle problems. However, the advisory stresses that proactive maintenance eliminates most emergency situations, saving time, money, and stress during Indiana's challenging winter season.For detailed winter maintenance recommendations or to contact us regarding vehicle service needs, visit the company website or call the service center directly.About Yeoman Service CenterYeoman Service Center has provided trusted automotive repair and maintenance services to Fort Wayne and surrounding communities since 1962. With decades of combined experience and a highly skilled team of service professionals, the company specializes in comprehensive vehicle care for all makes and models. From engine repair and transmission service to preventive maintenance and diagnostic services, Yeoman Service Center delivers quality automotive solutions backed by expertise, transparency, and community commitment.

