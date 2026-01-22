Takarazuka Revue’s Musical Adventure ‘Castlevania: Awakening in the Moonlight’ Flower Troupe Now available globally on VOD
TAKARAZUKA CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We, Takarazuka Creative Arts Co., Ltd. (Takarazuka City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan) are happy to announce that the Flower Troupe performance of the Musical Adventure “Castlevania: Awakening in the Moonlight” (based on “Castlevania” series by Konami Digital Entertainment Co., Ltd.) will be on VOD (video-on-demand) and is available at over 180 countries and regions worldwide. The performance was recorded on June 27, 2025, at the Takarazuka Grand Theater, Hyogo.
Since the release of the first title in 1986, KONAMI's gothic horror action game series “Castlevania” has been beloved by fans for decades, not only in Japan but around the world. It is the first-ever musical adaptation featuring an original story and staging unique to Takarazuka Revue, which will be delivered via the global video streaming platform “Beyond LIVE” with subtitles in over 11 languages, including English, Korean, and Traditional Chinese. *Please note that this content is not available for viewing from Japan.
See below for more details:
https://beyondlive.com/notice/399
Overview
Title
Musical Adventure “Castlevania: Awakening in the Moonlight” by Flower Troupe
Based on “Castlevania” series by Konami Digital Entertainment Co., Ltd.
On Sale
December 25, 2025 (Thu) 17:00
- March 31, 2026 (Tue) 21:59 (Japan Time)
Platform
Beyond LIVE （Beyond LIVE Corporation）
Area
Worldwide (excluding Japan)
Supported Subtitles
English, Korean, Chinese (Simplified, Traditional), Indonesian, Spanish, Vietnamese, Thai, French, Portuguese, Tagalog
Price
USD15.2 or KRW22,200 (watch anytime during 14 days)
Recorded performance
June 27, 2025 (Fri) at the Takarazuka Grand Theater, Hyogo
Planned/Produced by
Takarazuka Creative Arts Co., Ltd.
Cooperation
LIVE VIEWING JAPAN INC.
*The VOD on Beyond LIVE only streams the performance of “Castlevania,” and will not include the “I Love Revue!".
About Takarazuka Revue
Takarazuka Revue is a globally unique theater troupe composed entirely of female performers. Over its century-long history, it introduced the Revue to Japan and has staged numerous original works and overseas musicals.
Comprising five troupes—Flower, Moon, Snow, Star, and Cosmos—it performs year-round across Japan, primarily at its two dedicated theaters: the Takarazuka Grand Theater in Hyogo and the Tokyo Takarazuka Theater. It continues to captivate audiences of all ages and genders.
Takarazuka Revue Official Website: https://kageki.hankyu.co.jp/english/index.html
About Beyond LIVE
A global concert streaming platform jointly launched in 2020 by South Korea's SM Entertainment and JYP Entertainment. It has been accessed from over 180 countries and regions, with registered membership exceeding 1.7 million. The website and customer support are available in Japanese, English, and Korean. Ticket purchases and viewing are possible from over 180 countries and regions.
Beyond LIVE: https://beyondlive.com/
