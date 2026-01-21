Japanese national newspaper and first-hand testimonials highlight strong appeal among Western travelers

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kobe Steak Mouriya, a long-established Kobe beef restaurant in Japan, has earned a strong reputation as a trusted dining destination for international travelers visiting the Kansai region. The restaurant is regularly recommended and reserved by hotel concierges for their guests staying in Kobe, Osaka, and Kyoto, reflecting a high level of confidence from leading hotels in the quality, consistency, and hospitality that Mouriya provides to overseas visitors.This trust from hotels has positioned Kobe Steak Mouriya as a reliable choice for travelers seeking an authentic Kobe beef experience without uncertainty. Reservations can be made either directly through the restaurant’s official website or through hotel concierges, a common practice that allows international guests to dine with confidence even if they are unfamiliar with the Japanese language.The restaurant’s growing popularity among Western visitors was recently highlighted in an article published on December 4 by Yomiuri Shimbun, one of Japan’s leading national newspapers. The article introduced Kobe Steak Mouriya as a restaurant highly favored by inbound travelers and featured interviews with visitors from Western countries, many of whom described their experience as a highlight of their trip to Japan.Kobe beef is globally recognized as one of the world’s most premium meats. However, opportunities to experience authentic Kobe beef prepared in its place of origin remain limited. Kobe Steak Mouriya has long served as a gateway for international guests seeking the true taste of Kobe beef, offering carefully selected cuts prepared by skilled chefs in a refined and elegant setting.The restaurant’s reputation is further reinforced by direct feedback from American diners. A 32-year-old visitor from Louisiana, who dined at Royal Mouriya in late October, shared the following impression:“The beef was incredibly tender, almost melting in my mouth. It was expensive, but the experience was absolutely worth the price.”Such comments echo the sentiments introduced in the Yomiuri Shimbun article, where Western visitors expressed that the depth of flavor, texture, and overall dining experience exceeded expectations formed outside Japan.With the steady recovery of international travel, Kobe Steak Mouriya continues to welcome a growing number of guests from North America and Europe. Building on its previous international press distribution earlier this year, the restaurant remains committed to communicating the authenticity, craftsmanship, and cultural significance of Kobe beef to a global audience.As more American travelers plan trips to Japan in 2026, Kobe Steak Mouriya invites visitors to experience authentic Kobe beef in its birthplace and to discover why it continues to be trusted by hotels and celebrated by guests from around the world.About Kobe Steak MouriyaFounded in Kobe, Japan, Kobe Steak Mouriya is a long-established restaurant specializing in authentic Kobe beef. With a strong commitment to quality, tradition, and Japanese hospitality, Mouriya has welcomed generations of guests from Japan and abroad, offering a refined dining experience that reflects the true heritage of Kobe beef.Restaurant InformationName: MouriyaLocations: 5 restaurants in Sannomiya (Kobe), 1 in Gion (Kyoto)Cuisine: Teppanyaki / SteakhouseOfficial Website: https://www.mouriya.co.jp/en/ Media ContactMouriya Co., Ltd.PR Representative: Toshiyuki MatsumotoEmail: toshiyuki.m23@gmail.com

