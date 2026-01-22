Takarazuka Revue’s Musical Adventure ‘Castlevania: Awakening in the Moonlight’ Flower Troupe Now available globally on VOD

TAKARAZUKA CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We, Takarazuka Creative Arts Co., Ltd. (Takarazuka City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan) are happy to announce that the Flower Troupe performance of the Musical Adventure “Castlevania: Awakening in the Moonlight” (based on “Castlevania” series by Konami Digital Entertainment Co., Ltd.) will be on VOD (video-on-demand) and is available at over 180 countries and regions worldwide. The performance was recorded on June 27, 2025, at the Takarazuka Grand Theater, Hyogo.

Since the release of the first title in 1986, KONAMI's gothic horror action game series “Castlevania” has been beloved by fans for decades, not only in Japan but around the world. It is the first-ever musical adaptation featuring an original story and staging unique to Takarazuka Revue, which will be delivered via the global video streaming platform “Beyond LIVE” with subtitles in over 11 languages, including English, Korean, and Traditional Chinese. *Please note that this content is not available for viewing from Japan.

See below for more details:

https://beyondlive.com/notice/399

Overview

Title

Musical Adventure “Castlevania: Awakening in the Moonlight” by Flower Troupe

Based on “Castlevania” series by Konami Digital Entertainment Co., Ltd.

On Sale

December 25, 2025 (Thu) 17:00

- March 31, 2026 (Tue) 21:59 (Japan Time)

Platform

Beyond LIVE （Beyond LIVE Corporation）

Area

Worldwide (excluding Japan)

Supported Subtitles

English, Korean, Chinese (Simplified, Traditional), Indonesian, Spanish, Vietnamese, Thai, French, Portuguese, Tagalog

Price

USD15.2 or KRW22,200 (watch anytime during 14 days)

Recorded performance

June 27, 2025 (Fri) at the Takarazuka Grand Theater, Hyogo

Planned/Produced by

Takarazuka Creative Arts Co., Ltd.

Cooperation

LIVE VIEWING JAPAN INC.

*The VOD on Beyond LIVE only streams the performance of “Castlevania,” and will not include the “I Love Revue!".

About Takarazuka Revue

Takarazuka Revue is a globally unique theater troupe composed entirely of female performers. Over its century-long history, it introduced the Revue to Japan and has staged numerous original works and overseas musicals.

Comprising five troupes—Flower, Moon, Snow, Star, and Cosmos—it performs year-round across Japan, primarily at its two dedicated theaters: the Takarazuka Grand Theater in Hyogo and the Tokyo Takarazuka Theater. It continues to captivate audiences of all ages and genders.

Takarazuka Revue Official Website: https://kageki.hankyu.co.jp/english/index.html

About Beyond LIVE

A global concert streaming platform jointly launched in 2020 by South Korea's SM Entertainment and JYP Entertainment. It has been accessed from over 180 countries and regions, with registered membership exceeding 1.7 million. The website and customer support are available in Japanese, English, and Korean. Ticket purchases and viewing are possible from over 180 countries and regions.

Beyond LIVE: https://beyondlive.com/

For Media Inquiry

Takarazuka Creative Arts Co., Ltd. Promotion Strategy Department

Call: (+81) 0797-85-6530 (Weekdays 9:30 AM - 6:00 PM)

For Customer Inquiry

Regarding purchase/viewing of this content

Beyond LIVE https://beyondlive.com/mypage/inquiry

Other Inquiry

Takarazuka Creative Arts Customer Center

Call: (+81) 0797-83-6000 (10:00 AM - 6:00 PM, closed on Mondays)

Legal Disclaimer:

