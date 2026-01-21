Full closure of Kūhiō Highway on Hanalei Hill Beginning Monday, February 2

Main, News Posted on Jan 20, 2026 in Highways News

LĪHUʻE, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies road users of the nightly full closure of Kūhiō Highway (Route 560) on Hanalei hill between Hanalei Plantation Road and ʻŌhiki Road nightly Monday through Friday beginning on Monday, February 2 through Friday, February 13 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The closure is necessary for the crews to reconstruct the existing pavement on the Hanalei approach to the Hanalei Bridge. If the work is completed sooner than anticipated, the highway will reopen. There will be no closures on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.

There may be future closures for asphalt treatment that needs to be done on the Princeville side of Hanalei Bridge.

First responders have been notified and will be able to go through the work area in case of an emergency. Variable message boards will be posted to inform the public.

