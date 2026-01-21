Phoenix American Financial Services and PAFS Ireland Report Continued Growth in Global Aviation Structured Finance

Performance for the year reflects continued activity across a wide range of aviation-focused structured finance structures.

DUBLIN, LEINSTER, IRELAND, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phoenix American Financial Services, Inc. and its subsidiary PAFS Ireland, Ltd. (together “Phoenix”) announce continued business growth and sustained activity across the global aviation structured finance market during 2025. Building on decades of experience supporting commercial aviation transactions, Phoenix continues to serve as the preeminent managing agent and administrative partner for aviation asset-backed securitizations (ABS) and related aviation finance structures.Managing Agent Services for Aviation ABS and Aviation Structured FinanceIn 2025, Phoenix continued its industry-leading role as managing agent for aviation (ABS) transactions, reflecting ongoing market activity following the strong return of issuance in recent years. During the year, Phoenix also offered services to a wide range of aviation-related structures, including leasing platforms, joint ventures, warehouse facilities, airlines, aviation investment funds and startups. Phoenix’s role remains focused on providing the accounting, administration, cash management, reporting, directorships and compliance infrastructure required to operate complex aviation finance structures throughout their lifecycle in support of efficiency in global commercial aviation. Services include support for every form of aviation finance transaction including E Note sales, aircraft sales and restructurings.“Steady activity across the aviation structured finance market continued in 2025 along with a reliance on experienced service providers to ensure success,” said Joseph Horgan, Senior Vice President at Phoenix American. “Our focus remains on delivering consistent, high-quality support for aviation ABS and related structures, regardless of market conditions.”Highlights for 2025 include:• Operational Continuity - The PAFS Ireland office in Shannon, Ireland continued to operate at scale, employing approximately eighty-five professionals dedicated to servicing aviation leasing and structured finance clients.• Expanded Dublin Presence - During the year, Phoenix established an office presence in Dublin, Ireland, complementing its longstanding operations in Shannon and enhancing engagement with clients and industry participants across the globe.• Industry Engagement & Leadership - Phoenix maintained an active presence at major global aviation finance conferences throughout 2025. Company leadership participated in and moderated panels at Airline Economics conferences in Dublin, London, Singapore and New York, contributing to industry dialogue on aviation structured finance markets.• Thought Leadership - In 2025, Phoenix published a major industry white paper, The Aviation ABS Master Trust : How Serial Issuers Are Leveraging Platform Structure for Efficiency and Simplicity, as part of the firm’s longstanding role as a technical and informational resource within the sector.• Professional Recognition - Phoenix professionals received industry recognition during the year, including Senior Manager Robert Cassidy’s inclusion in the Airline Economics 40 Under 40 program, recognizing excellence in global aviation services for professions under 40 years of age and reflecting the depth of expertise within the Phoenix organization.• Leadership Distinction - John McInerney, Managing Director of PAFS Ireland, was also recognized by Airline Economics as a Mentor in the 40 Under 40 issue for his contribution to professional development within the aviation finance industry.• Corporate Social Responsibility - As part of its ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives, PAFS Ireland continued its involvement in local and national community programs in Ireland and again participated in the annual Carlyle Aviation Football Tournament in support of the Cancer Clinical Research Trust.Phoenix’s services continue to enable both established and emerging participants to operate within the commercial aviation investment sector by providing the accounting, administration and reporting infrastructure required for complex structured finance transactions.“The continued investment in our people and our presence in Ireland allows us to support aviation finance participants with reliability and continuity,” said John McInerney, Managing Director of PAFS Ireland. “With a presence in Shannon and Dublin, we are well positioned to meet the operational and reporting needs of our clients.”

