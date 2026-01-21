Yuno Launches Agentic Commerce Platform to Turn AI Agent Activity into Real Revenue for Merchants

Brands can now make their products discoverable, recommended, and purchasable across leading AI-powered commerce and agent platforms.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yuno , the global financial infrastructure platform, today announced the launch of its Agentic Commerce platform , enabling merchants to activate sales through AI agents and convert emerging AI shopping interactions into measurable revenue. As AI systems rapidly evolve into decision-makers and recommendation engines, Yuno provides the infrastructure, compliance, and performance required for merchants to become AI-ready instantly. The platform is available to all merchants, whether they are existing Yuno customers or not.“AI agents are becoming the world’s new shoppers and advisors,” said Simón Martínez, VP of AI at Yuno. “Brands that make themselves visible, purchasable, and measurable in this new ecosystem will win the next era of commerce. Going live with AI commerce isn’t just a product feed problem; it’s an engineering, security and reliability challenge. Yuno gives them everything they need, including connectivity, compliance, control, and intelligence. Our Agentic Commerce platform abstracts the complexity so merchants can focus on growth.”With Yuno, merchants can see where AI agents discover their products, which conversations drive conversion, and which platforms generate the greatest return. A live merchant dashboard tracks sales, order performance, approval rates, conversion funnels, and revenue contribution across AI channels in real time.Channel Insights: Compare presence and performance across major AI assistants and agent-driven discovery channels.Real-Time Commerce Metrics: Watch orders, funnel stages, and friction points update continuously as agents shop.Product Feed Control: Merchants can instantly adjust pricing, inventory, or visibility across supported AI and agent-based commerce interfaces, governing which products agents can buy and enabling channel-specific strategy, availability management, and assortment control.Yuno integrates into existing systems and payment providers, meaning merchants don’t need to restructure checkout, payment routing, or operations. When consumers engage with AI-driven shopping and recommendation experiences, eligible merchants can be surfaced with live pricing, availability, and purchasing capabilities. Yuno handles the behind-the-scenes orchestration, enabling catalogs to transact seamlessly and securely within AI environments. Payments settle directly to existing processors such as Stripe, PayPal, Adyen, Checkout.com, or others, while Yuno orchestrates certified transaction flows across agent-driven commerce environments.This new Agentic Commerce product is designed to work with leading agent-based commerce frameworks and emerging industry protocols. Yuno provides near-real-time catalog synchronization, secure checkout session handling, webhook-based order status updates, enterprise-grade SLAs, and low-latency performance, built to meet the evolving requirements of top AI labs and agent ecosystems.To learn more about how Yuno’s Agentic Commerce platform can ensure your brand is channel-ready, please contact: sales@y.unoAbout YunoYuno is a leading financial infrastructure platform that simplifies global payments for enterprise merchants and fast‑scaling companies worldwide. With a unified API connecting over 1,000 payment methods and fraud tools, Yuno optimizes acceptance rates, reduces costs, and enhances security. Yuno supports leading brands across LATAM, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and APAC, including McDonald’s, NetEase Games, GoFundMe, Uber, inDrive, and Rappi.Learn more at www.y.uno

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.