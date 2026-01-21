Adva Mobile Unveils a Mobile App for Artists that powers Fan engagement Anytime, Anywhere

R&B Artist Raspberry Sky Calls POCKET LABEL™ “A Digital Miracle” as ADVA Mobile Launches Groundbreaking Artist Platform

This app levels the playing field. It gives every independent artist — from R&B to hip-hop to country — the ability to run their career like a major label. ADVA didn’t disrupt the game… they reset it.” — Raspberry Sky

WESTERLY, RI, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For many Artists and Labels, fan outreach and engagement, a critical activity for Independent Artists growing their Fan base and careers has typically been tools for desktop computers. And that’s been a problem for touring Artists who now manage their careers on their phones. Pocket Label™ from Adva Mobile now provides Fan Management and Engagement through a simple App on your Phone. The result is a completely portable Fan communications platform in an APP on your phone.

Pocket Label™ provides all the tools needed by Artists to grow and maintain their Fan base. The service provides each Artist their own phone number that Fans can text to opt in to the Artist’s Mobile Fan Club. Artists can text with fans, either individually or through text blasts that can target segments by location, Fan loyalty, and many other filters and tags. From the App, Artists can upload music, videos, pictures, show information, and items for sale on their own Mobile Store, part of a complete Web App for each Artist where Fans can engage, buy, listen to and communicate with the Artist. A complete email service is also part of the comprehensive Fan outreach tool kit. For the first time, this can all be managed from your phone.

POCKET LABEL™ eliminates the industry’s gatekeepers with a full-stack suite built to supercharge artist careers:

🔥 Direct-to-Fan Messaging (SMS, Email, Push)

🔥 Fan CRM Data Tracking — Know EXACTLY who your superfans are

🔥 AI-Driven Smart Campaigns — Pre-saves, rollouts, nurturing funnels

🔥 Monetization Hub — Merch, exclusives, paid content, memberships

🔥 Content Blast Tools — Drop music, videos, teasers, and VIP packs instantly

🔥 Analytics Command Center — Live conversion tracking and fan heatmaps

🔥 Multi-Artist Management for teams, collectives & small labels

The platform behind the App is comprehensive. Autoresponders can be set up to automatically respond to Fans when they text an Artist, and Text and Email campaigns can be set up to execute in the future, reaching only those Fans targeted by the Artist. As the Fans engage with Artists, information is gathered which helps the Artist understand his or her Fans and which Fans are highly engaged SuperFans.

Announcing the Pocket Label App, CEO Jack Kelly said “Having an App on your phone where you can manage Fan outreach and interactions anytime, from anywhere, is incredibly efficient for Artists, especially while touring. Pocket Label is the only App that manages text, email, and an Artists’ creative assets in a single, easy to use App on your phone.”

Acclaimed R&B artist Raspberry Sky, who has emerged as a loud and passionate early adopter.“This Is the App That Changes Everything. This app levels the playing field. It gives every independent artist — from R&B to hip-hop to country — the ability to run their career like a major label. ADVA didn’t disrupt the game… they reset it.” As the music industry continues to shift toward creator ownership and direct fan relationships, POCKET LABEL™ positions itself as the infrastructure powering the next generation of independent success.

POCKET LABEL™ Is Live NOW on iOS and Android

The app is officially available worldwide on the Apple App Store and Google Play. Subscription tiers support every level of independence—from emerging musicians to touring professionals. An entry tier, which includes 100 texts credits each month, starts at just $9.95 per month.

Visit www.advamobile.com/plans for full features and launch details.

About ADVA Mobile

ADVA Mobile is a pioneer in creator-focused mobile technology, delivering advanced tools for direct-to-fan communication and artist empowerment for over a decade. POCKET LABEL™ is their boldest innovation yet, marking a new chapter for global music independence.

These professional creators come to Adva Mobile to take advantage of unprecedented new opportunities available through the developing mobile infrastructure to identify precisely who their most supportive fans are, engage them in deeply personal ways, and use mobile to drive new revenue opportunities. Our cloud based, Software as a Service platform, including our new Pocket Label™ Mobile App offers everything mobile has to offer, through a simple CRM service that manages fans, mobile assets, campaigns, and analytics.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.