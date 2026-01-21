Long Long Tales: Bilingual Cartoon on Youtube Launches for Chinese New Year

Long Long Tales Youtube Banner Long Long Tales Youtube logo Long Long Tales Youtube Year of Horse Thumbnail

Created by a therapist-mum, the series blends high-quality animation with emotional learning and cultural pride in both Mandarin and English.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Long Long Tales 龙龙故事 is a bilingual YouTube channel for children under 10, launching just in time for the Chinese New Year. The series blends cinematic animation with emotional awareness and cultural pride, inviting families worldwide to explore Chinese traditions together. With the Chinese New Year just one month away, the launch is timely and culturally important."With most Chinese cultural content online either heavily focused on vocabulary, overly long episodes, or created for audiences in only one language, I couldn't find something that felt joyful, meaningful and truly understandable for Chinese diaspora families like mine," says Jen Loong‑Goodwin, founder of LifeLoong Therapy . "So I built the channel I wished existed, where culture and feelings meet in stories kids can love about their culture. This is for my son, Zaki Kai, and for every Chinese family raising kids across languages and worlds."Filling the cultural gap with high-quality animations that:- Introduce key Chinese cultural concepts (holidays, foods, traditions, legends and historical figures)- Release in separate Mandarin and English narrated and captioned versions without overloading- Are designed to spark family conversations around identity and tradition- Created by a Therapist, Mum, and Global StorytellerThe series is curated by Singapore-based Jen Loong-Goodwin, a therapist trained in emotional development, a finance professional by day, and a Chinese-Canadian mum raising a mixed-race toddler in Singapore."I couldn't find anything that was both emotionally mindful and culturally rich. I built it myself for my son, Zaki Kai, and for every Chinese family raising kids across languages and worlds.Both Jen and her son Zaki Kai share the Chinese surname "Loong," or 龙 (dragon), which inspires the channel's name and spirit of curiosity, courage, and cultural connection.Learn more about LifeLoong Therapy at www.lifeloongtherapy.com Themes the channel will explore:- Legends Have It- Tastes & Traditions- Family & Feelings- Festivals Fun- Book Read‑alongs- Animated IdiomsWhat's Live Now (Feb 2026):In time for the Year of the Horse, episodes live include:- 15 Days of Chinese New Year- What's Inside a Red Packet? (The Legend of Sui)- Why is 2026 the Year of the Horse?- How Different Tribes Celebrate Lunar New Year- Chinese book read-alongs (5 videos)Watch on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@longlongtales Full press kit and assets: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1410QijsvX6PxlQAHd8eJp0AJVwjFA5dw?usp=sharing

Why is 2026 the Year of the Horse?

