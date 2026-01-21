Expanded Access to Bioidentical Hormone Therapy for Perimenopause in Tampa Bay

Maribel Dixon, APRN, South Beach Wellness Center EvexiPEL Certified Provider - The Patients Choice WorldLink Medical Advanced BHRT Certified

South Beach Wellness Center expands BHRT access for perimenopause in Tampa Bay following FDA label changes removing care barriers.

Perimenopause does not have to derail a woman's energy, mood, or quality of life. With personalized bioidentical hormone therapy, many women feel like themselves again.” — Maribel Dixon, APRN, South Beach Wellness Center

WESLEY CHAPEL, FL, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- South Beach Wellness Center announces expanded access to bioidentical hormone replacement therapy BHRT ) for women in perimenopause across Lutz, Wesley Chapel, and the greater Tampa Bay area, at a time when new FDA label changes are helping to remove long‑standing barriers to care.South Beach Wellness Center, a leading provider of bio-identical hormone replacement therapy in the Tampa Bay region, is highlighting how BHRT can safely ease the transition of perimenopause and menopause for women in Lutz and Wesley Chapel, Florida. This announcement follows recent federal action to remove misleading "black box" warnings from many menopausal hormone therapy prescriptions, helping more women access evidence-based relief.BHRT and Perimenopause ReliefPerimenopause can trigger disruptive symptoms such as hot flashes, night sweats, mood swings, fatigue, weight gain, brain fog, and sleep disturbances as estrogen and progesterone levels begin to fluctuate years before the final menstrual period. Bioidentical hormone replacement therapy utilizes hormones structurally similar to those produced by the body to restore balance and alleviate these symptoms, often leading to improved energy, mood, focus, and overall quality of life.At South Beach Wellness Center, BHRT is delivered through personalized treatment plans that are tailored to each woman's unique hormone profile, health history, and goals. This individualized approach is designed to optimize benefits while minimizing side effects, supporting long-term wellness during perimenopause and beyond.FDA Black Box Changes Improve AccessFor more than two decades, class‑wide black box warnings on menopausal hormone therapy emphasized increased risks of cardiovascular disease, breast cancer, and dementia, leading many women and clinicians to avoid hormone treatment altogether. After a comprehensive review of updated scientific evidence, federal health officials have initiated the removal of these broad boxed warnings from many hormone therapy products, clarifying that risks are more nuanced and depend on age, type of therapy, dose, and timing of use.The FDA is now working with manufacturers to update product labeling and remove references to generalized risks of cardiovascular disease, breast cancer, and probable dementia, while retaining a boxed warning only for endometrial cancer with unopposed systemic estrogen in women with a uterus. These changes are expected to reduce confusion, encourage informed conversations between patients and clinicians, and expand appropriate access to hormone therapy for symptomatic women in communities like Lutz, Wesley Chapel, Land O' Lakes, and greater Tampa, Florida.Why Tampa Bay Women Turn to South Beach Wellness CenterSouth Beach Wellness Center provides advanced, evidence‑based BHRT using EvexiPEL pellet therapy and other modalities for women throughout Tampa Bay, including Lutz, Wesley Chapel, New Port Richey, and Pasco and Hillsborough Counties. The Center's WorldLink Medical Advanced BHRT Certified practitioners have completed rigorous training in hormone optimization, ensuring women receive up‑to‑date, science‑driven care in a comfortable, concierge-style setting.In addition to relieving perimenopause and menopause symptoms, properly prescribed BHRT may support bone health, cardiovascular health, metabolic balance, skin quality, sexual wellness, and overall vitality when initiated at the appropriate time in the menopausal transition. By combining detailed laboratory testing, symptom tracking, and individualized dosing, South Beach Wellness Center helps women in Lutz, Wesley Chapel, and the greater Tampa Bay area navigate perimenopause with confidence and clarity.About South Beach Wellness CenterSouth Beach Wellness Center is a direct primary care and wellness clinic serving the Tampa Bay region, specializing in bio-identical hormone replacement therapy and testosterone replacement therapy. Conveniently located to serve Lutz and Wesley Chapel, the Center offers both in‑office and virtual consultations for women seeking expert guidance on perimenopause, menopause, and hormone health.Women experiencing perimenopause symptoms who are interested in learning whether BHRT is appropriate for them can schedule a consultation by visiting the South Beach Wellness Center website or calling the clinic directly. Appointments are available for patients throughout Florida, allowing more women in Lutz and Wesley Chapel to benefit from the recent FDA label changes and access comprehensive hormone therapy care close to home.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.