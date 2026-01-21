Yeoman Service Center Issues January Winter-Ready Vehicle Safety Advisory for New Haven Drivers

ASE-certified, AAA-approved auto shop releases a winter inspection and maintenance advisory to help New Haven motorists reduce cold-weather breakdowns.

NEW HAVEN, IN, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As winter temperatures settle across Southern Connecticut, Yeoman Service Center has released a January vehicle safety advisory focused on helping New Haven drivers prepare for cold-weather conditions that can strain batteries, tires, brakes, and heating systems. The long-trusted, ASE-certified and AAA-approved auto shop is encouraging motorists to schedule preventative inspections now to reduce the risk of breakdowns during the coldest months of the year.January Winter-Ready Vehicle Safety Advisory for New HavenAccording to data from AAA, cold weather is a leading contributor to winter roadside calls, with battery failures, tire issues, and cooling system problems among the most common causes of disablements. In response, Yeoman Service Center is sharing a winter-readiness checklist designed to support safer commuting and travel throughout January and the remainder of the season.“January is when cold stress on vehicles is at its peak,” said a Yeoman Service Center spokesperson. “A comprehensive inspection now can help identify early warning signs—such as weakened batteries, low tire pressure, or worn belts—before they turn into roadside emergencies.”What the Advisory CoversThe January advisory outlines a multi-point winter inspection focused on the systems most affected by cold temperatures:Battery and Charging System Testing: Cold weather can cut battery capacity by up to 30–50%, increasing the likelihood of no-start conditions.Tire Pressure and Tread Depth Checks: For every 10-degree drop in temperature, tire pressure can decrease by approximately 1 PSI, reducing traction on wet or icy roads.Brake and Suspension Evaluation: Winter road conditions accelerate wear on braking and steering components.Heating and Defrost System Diagnostics: Proper cabin heat and defrosting are essential for driver visibility and comfort.Fluid and Cooling System Inspection: Antifreeze strength and fluid levels are verified to prevent freezing and overheating.Yeoman’s technicians rely on digital diagnostics and multi-point inspections to pinpoint issues quickly and accurately, helping drivers address small concerns before they become costly repairs.Why January Matters for Preventative Auto CareIndustry safety groups consistently emphasize that preventative maintenance is most effective when performed before severe winter weather peaks. January is an ideal time for New Haven motorists to verify that their vehicles are prepared for freezing temperatures, snow, and ice.With decades of experience and ongoing investments in advanced repair technology and technician training, Yeoman Service Center provides comprehensive service for cars, trucks, and SUVs, including same-day emergency and preventative repairs when available.“Preventative service is about reliability and peace of mind,” the spokesperson added. “Our goal is to keep New Haven drivers safely on the road with transparent pricing and dependable workmanship.”Local Commitment to New Haven DriversAs a long-established auto shop serving the New Haven area, Yeoman Service Center continues to prioritize community safety through seasonal education and proactive vehicle care. The shop’s winter advisory is part of an ongoing effort to support local commuters, families, and business fleets with accurate information and professional service.For motorists searching for a trusted auto shop New Haven drivers rely on for winter inspections and repairs, Yeoman’s team offers comprehensive diagnostics, clear communication, and efficient turnaround times.About Yeoman Service CenterYeoman Service Center is a full-service automotive repair shop serving New Haven and surrounding communities. The ASE-certified, AAA-approved team provides premium-quality repairs for major and minor vehicle systems using advanced diagnostics and multi-point inspections. Known for transparent pricing, fast turnaround times, and dependable workmanship, Yeoman Service Center has been a trusted name in automotive servicing for decades.

