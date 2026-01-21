Tri County Party Rentals Expands Full-Service Event Rentals In New Egypt, NJ.

Event Rentals In New Egypt, NJ - Tri County Party Rentals Event Rentals In New Egypt, NJ - Tri County Party Rentals and Inflatables Event Rentals In New Egypt, NJ - Tri County Party Rentals and Inflatables Event Rentals In New Egypt, NJ - Tri County Party Rentals and Inflatables Event Rentals In New Egypt, NJ - Tri County Party Rentals and Inflatables

We help turn everyday celebrations into unforgettable events—reliably and professionally.” — Mark Stepniewski - CEO Tri County Party Rentals and Inflatables

NEW EGYPT, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Event planners, families, and local businesses in New Egypt, New Jersey, now have greater access to reliable and professional event rental services, thanks to the continued growth of Tri County Party Rentals and Inflatables. Owned and operated by New Jersey native Mark Stepniewski, the company has become a trusted name in the regional event industry, offering a comprehensive selection of tents, tables, chairs, inflatables, and party equipment for gatherings of all sizes.

Specializing in event rentals in New Egypt, NJ, Tri County Party Rentals supports a wide range of events, from backyard birthday parties and graduation celebrations to school functions, church picnics, weddings, and corporate outings. With a focus on safety, cleanliness, and customer satisfaction, the company has earned a reputation for high-quality service and reliable delivery across Ocean County and surrounding communities.

Mark Stepniewski, who founded the company to meet the needs of families and organizations throughout the tri-county area, emphasizes that the company’s mission is to take the stress out of event planning by offering dependable rental solutions and exceptional service. He noted that Tri County is proud to support the New Egypt community and looks forward to helping clients bring their events to life with ease and confidence.

Tri County Party Rentals has expanded its inventory over the years to meet increasing demand in the region. Today, the company offers a full range of event rental equipment including high-peak tents in various sizes for weddings, reunions, and corporate events. Bounce houses and inflatable water slides are also available for birthday parties and school functions, while a large inventory of tables and chairs supports everything from banquets to community fundraisers. In addition, the company rents concession machines such as popcorn makers, cotton candy machines, and snow cone equipment, along with carnival games and other accessories that help complete the event experience.

All equipment is cleaned, inspected, and maintained on a regular basis to meet rigorous safety standards. The company is fully insured and handles all aspects of delivery, setup, and takedown, giving customers peace of mind and more time to focus on hosting their guests. Trained staff ensure that every setup meets site-specific safety requirements, including proper anchoring of tents and inflatables, ground protection, and clear walkways.

Tent rentals remain among the most requested services, especially for outdoor events in New Egypt where the weather can be unpredictable. Tri County offers elegant high-peak tents that can be customized with sidewalls, lighting, fans, or heaters depending on the season. These tents provide both shelter and ambiance for weddings, anniversaries, community picnics, and milestone birthdays. For larger-scale events, the company also offers layout planning and consultation to help clients organize their space efficiently and safely.

Inflatable rentals are another major draw for customers planning parties and recreational events. Tri County’s selection includes colorful bounce houses, dual-purpose combo units that include slides, and large inflatable obstacle courses designed to entertain children and teens. During warmer months, water slide rentals are especially popular and come in a variety of heights and configurations. Each inflatable unit is delivered, anchored, and tested on-site by trained professionals. In addition, units are cleaned and sanitized before and after every rental to ensure safe use for all participants.

To serve the growing demand for event rentals in New Egypt, NJ, Tri County Party Rentals has developed a streamlined online booking process. Through the company’s website, customers can browse available equipment, view pricing, check date availability, and complete reservations with ease. Product listings include specifications such as dimensions, recommended usage, age suitability, and photos, making it easier for customers to select the best options for their specific needs.

In addition to family parties and private functions, Tri County Party Rentals is a preferred vendor for schools, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations. The company has supplied equipment for school carnivals, fundraising events, town fairs, and holiday festivals. Its team is experienced in managing the logistics for multi-item rentals, coordinating delivery schedules, and supporting on-site staff for large-scale setups.

The business has grown steadily thanks to repeat customers, word-of-mouth referrals, and positive online reviews. Stepniewski credits the company's continued success to its focus on customer service, transparent pricing, and a team that treats every event as if it were their own. Flexibility and responsiveness have also been key to the company’s ability to meet last-minute requests and adapt to changing event conditions.

Tri County Party Rentals is committed to keeping its equipment in excellent condition, investing in new inventory annually to keep up with trends and demand. All inflatables meet ASTM safety standards and are regularly inspected. Tent structures are anchored using commercial-grade equipment, and the company adheres to local regulations regarding permitting, weather monitoring, and safety zone requirements.

As the spring and summer seasons approach, the company anticipates increased bookings for outdoor events, particularly graduation parties, end-of-school functions, weddings, and family reunions. Stepniewski advises clients to book as early as possible to ensure the availability of preferred equipment. For larger events or multi-day rentals, the company offers custom packages and bundled pricing to accommodate a wide range of budgets.

Looking ahead, Tri County Party Rentals plans to continue expanding its service areas while maintaining its focus on local customers in New Egypt. With ongoing investment in staff training, new inventory, and improved logistics, the company is well-positioned to remain a top provider of event rentals in the region.

Whether planning a small gathering or a large-scale celebration, customers in New Egypt, NJ can rely on Tri County Party Rentals for dependable equipment, professional service, and a smooth event planning experience from start to finish.

To learn more, view available equipment, or request a quote, visit https://tricountypartyrentals.com

