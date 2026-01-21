Burn Pits 360 Releases Spanish Version of Military Toxic Exposure Guide

Cover of the new Military Toxic Exposure Guide in Spanish

For far too long, language has been a barrier to justice, care and recognition for many veterans and families.” — Rosie Torres, executive director of Burn Pits 360.

ROBSTOWN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Burn Pits 360 today announced the release of a Spanish-language edition of its Military Toxic Exposure Guide, expanding access to critical, life-saving information for Spanish-speaking veterans, service members, first responders and their families affected by military toxic exposures.The guide offers clear, practical information on common toxic exposures related to military service, associated health conditions, steps for documenting exposure, and pathways to care, benefits and advocacy, including resources connected to the PACT Act. The Spanish version is intended to remove language barriers that often prevent individuals and families from understanding their health risks and accessing earned care and benefits.“For far too long, language has been a barrier to justice, care and recognition for many veterans and families,” said Rosie Torres, executive director of Burn Pits 360. “Releasing this guide in Spanish is about equity and accountability. Every veteran and every family deserves access to accurate information, regardless of the language they speak at home.”Burn Pits 360 was founded by veterans and family members impacted by toxic exposure and is nationally recognized for its advocacy, education and policy leadership. The organization works to ensure that exposure-related illnesses are acknowledged, treated and prevented, while amplifying the voices of those harmed by military and occupational toxins.Spanish-speaking service members and veterans have served in every era and every branch of the U.S. military, yet often face additional obstacles when navigating health care systems and benefits claims. Burn Pits 360 said the translated guide reflects its ongoing commitment to inclusive outreach, community education and systemic change.The Spanish-language Military Toxic Exposure Guide is available for a small donation on the Burn Pits 360 website and may be used by veterans, family members, health care providers, advocates and community-based organizations.“This guide is one more step toward ensuring no veteran or family has to fight alone,” Torres said.For more information or to access the Spanish-language Military Toxic Exposure Guide, visit www.burnpits360.org About Burn Pits 360Burn Pits 360 is a Texas-based national nonprofit organization dedicated to honoring and empowering veterans, first responders and their families affected by toxic exposures. Through education, advocacy, community support and policy engagement, Burn Pits 360 works to drive long-overdue care, recognition and accountability for exposure-related illnesses.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.