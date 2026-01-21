Soberlink Becomes Gold Sponsor of Virginia AAML’s ‘The Next Litigation’ CLE

Soberlink is a Gold Sponsor of Virginia AAML’s The Next Litigation CLE on Jan 22, supporting evidence-based alcohol monitoring in modern family law.

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soberlink is proud to serve as the Gold Sponsor of The Next Litigation, a full-day continuing legal education event hosted by the Virginia Chapter of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers (AAML) on January 22, 2026, at the Jepson Alumni Center in Richmond.Presented by one of the nation’s most respected family law organizations, The Next Litigation brings together judges, attorneys, and allied professionals to address emerging and complex issues shaping modern family law practice. Topics include high-asset divorce valuation, executive compensation, private equity, and evidence-based research on the impact of divorce on children. The program also includes required ethics and wellness credits, with a dedicated focus on attorney well-being.Used in family law cases nationwide, Soberlink is a court-admissible alcohol monitoring system. Soberlink will be in attendance throughout the conference to support education on alcohol monitoring best practices. As custody and compliance issues become more complex, Soberlink works with legal and clinical professionals to support objective, evidence-based monitoring in service of accountability and child-focused outcomes.The conference is open to both AAML members and non-members and runs from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 22, 2026.For more information about The Next Litigation, visit this link About SoberlinkSoberlink is a remote alcohol monitoring system used in family law cases nationwide. The system provides identity-verified, documented test results to support accountability, transparency, and informed decision-making in court-involved matters.

