National Cancer Prevention Day Workshop on Capitol Hill, February 4

Cancer Experts Provide Roundtable Discussion on Advocacy, Prevention and Specialty Perspectives

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Less Cancer is hosting a National Cancer Prevention Day Workshop on Wednesday, February 4 on Capitol Hill. The workshop will convene public-health leaders, clinicians, researchers, policymakers, and community advocates to advance evidence-based cancer prevention and risk-reduction strategies.Founded by Less Cancer, a program of the Next Generation Choices Foundation, the National Cancer Prevention Day Workshop has played a pioneering leadership role in elevating prevention as a central pillar of cancer control in the United States for more than two decades.The 2026 workshop will offer Continuing Medical Education (CME) credits through Michigan State University’s School of Human Health, underscoring the program’s commitment to scientific rigor, clinical relevance, and professional education. Accredited CME credits will be available to eligible healthcare professionals participating in the program.The event was founded by Bill Couzens, a Detroit native and nationally recognized pioneer in cancer prevention. Couzens has been a leading voice in shaping the prevention narrative in the United States, establishing one of the nation’s first organizations devoted exclusively to cancer prevention. His work has consistently emphasized the intersection of environmental health, access to care, and social justice, advancing prevention as both a public-health and equity imperative.Programming for the 2026 workshop will focus on evidence-based cancer prevention and risk reduction, environmental and occupational drivers of cancer risk, health equity, access to care, and social determinants of health, as well as translating prevention science into policy and practice.By convening leaders across medicine, public health, academia, and government, the National Cancer Prevention Day & Workshop aims to strengthen cross-sector collaboration and accelerate practical solutions that reduce cancer risk before disease occurs.Doors open at 10:30 a.m. with formal programming beginning at 10:45 a.m. and concluding at approximately 1:30 p.m. Coffee will be served in the morning with a light lunch provided later during the program.If you’d like to register for the event, please contact Bill Couzens: BillCouzens@lesscancer.org.For more information on Less Cancer, visit www.lesscancer.org # # #About Less CancerLess Cancer is a national nonprofit dedicated to cancer prevention, public-health education, and risk-reduction strategies that protect individuals, families, and communities. Founded more than 20 years ago, Less Cancer has led landmark efforts including the establishment of National Cancer Prevention Day and the U.S. Bipartisan Cancer Prevention Caucus.About Next Generation Choices FoundationThe Next Generation Choices Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization providing leadership in prevention-focused public-health initiatives, policy engagement, and community education.

