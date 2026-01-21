The Sphere Gallery Honors the Legacy of Iranian Artist Davood Roostaei

Davood Roostaei

Davood Roostaei: Art, Resistance, and the Language of Freedom

The Sphere Gallery, founded by Philippe Hoerle-Guggenheim , is proud to present the legacy of Davood Roostaei (1959–2023), an internationally recognized Iranian-born artist whose life and work embody resilience, political resistance, and artistic innovation.Born in 1959 in Sarab (or Malayer), Iran, Roostaei studied at Tehran's Academy of Fine Arts during the late 1970s. His artistic education and early career were abruptly disrupted by the 1979 Islamic Revolution, a turning point that transformed both his personal life and creative direction. As the new regime imposed severe restrictions on freedom of expression, Roostaei responded through art as activism. He turned to political graffiti and public visual protest, using the streets of Iran as his canvas to challenge authoritarian control.In 1981, his defiance led to his arrest. Roostaei spent two years imprisoned under harsh conditions after his street art was deemed subversive by the authorities. This period of political repression became a defining chapter in his life, profoundly shaping the themes of struggle, identity, and freedom that would later permeate his work.Upon his release, Roostaei fled Iran in 1984 and sought political asylum in Germany, where he was granted refugee status. Settling in Hamburg, he rebuilt his life and career, finding in Europe the artistic liberty that had been denied to him at home. He continued his formal training at the University of Fine Arts of Hamburg and the Hochschule für Kunst in Cologne, immersing himself in Western art history and contemporary movements.Germany became the incubator for Roostaei's mature artistic voice. By 1986 he had abandoned traditional brushes, choosing instead to paint directly with his fingers to create a more immediate and emotional connection to his canvases. In 1990 he defined his groundbreaking approach as "Cryptorealism," a unique technique that layers hidden imagery beneath expressive, abstract surfaces. His paintings evolved into complex visual narratives that merge personal memory, political experience, and universal human emotion.In 2000 Roostaei relocated to Los Angeles, embracing a new chapter of creative freedom. His work gained increasing international attention, exhibited in prominent galleries and collected by institutions and private collectors worldwide. Until his passing in 2023, Roostaei remained dedicated to producing art that reflected his extraordinary journey—from repression in Iran to renewal in exile.Davood Roostaei's story is one of transformation and perseverance. His life bridges cultures and continents, and his art speaks to the power of creativity as a form of survival and liberation. Through Cryptorealism, he created a visual language that continues to resonate deeply with global audiences.About The Sphere GalleryThe Sphere Gallery was founded by Philippe Hoerle-Guggenheim, a German-American art dealer, curator, and entrepreneur with decades of experience in the international art world. Under his leadership, the gallery presents museum-quality exhibitions and represents significant contemporary artists whose works appear in major collections worldwide.Located in Laguna Beach, California, The Sphere Gallery offers a refined yet dynamic space for collectors, curators, and the public to engage meaningfully with contemporary art. Its program bridges the legacy of street art, the influence of the Light and Space movement, and the depth of current artistic practice. The gallery's architectural and curatorial vision reflects the symbolism of its name—the sphere—as a representation of wholeness, universality, and the continual evolution of culture.

