Rise 1 Million Announces Global Advisory Board to Guide the Worldʼs First Global Insights Report on Leadership burnout

Dr. Tina Elinwa addresses leadership burnout as Rise 1 Million unveils its Global Advisory Board for the 2026 Global Insights Report.

The multi-country research initiative will examine silent burnout among leaders and establish the world’s first global dataset on human energy sustainability.

When leadership burnout becomes normalized, organizations lose more than people — they lose clarity, judgment, and future capacity” — Dr Tina Elinwa

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rise 1 Million , the global research arm of Dawnspring Consulting founded by researcher and global strategist Dr. Tina Elinwa, today announced the formation of its inaugural Global Advisory Board, a council of senior leaders guiding the world’s first global research initiative dedicated exclusively to understanding silent burnout in high-performing leaders.The Advisory Board will oversee the development of the Rise 1 Million Global Insights Report 2026, a multi-method study spanning 20–40 countries and targeting 5,000 senior leaders across industries. The report will establish the first global dataset examining leadership burnout, human energy sustainability, and the systemic cost of high-performance erosion.“Silent burnout has become one of the greatest threats to global leadership capacity,” says Dr. Elinwa, Founder & Chief Vision Officer of Rise 1 Million.“We’re building a new global infrastructure for human energy — and we cannot build it without the minds on this advisory board.”Founding Global Advisory BoardThe Rise 1 Million Global Advisory Board brings together senior leaders across corporate health, organizational strategy, human performance, leadership development, systems change, and cultural transformation.The inaugural advisory board members include:- Larry Green — Corporate Health & Performance Expert“Burnout is a silent pandemic that impacts everyone. Developing humans in the most humane way is now essential.”- Ifeyinwa Okafor — Strategic Leader Integrating Technology, People & Purpose“If we want healthier leadership globally, we have to start by telling the truth about what leaders are actually carrying.”- Anna Schubert — Director, Lead Your Life Limited“Ensuring the quality of our lives isn’t just a perk; it is the key driver of sustainable performance.”- Michelle Sadden — Founder & Principal Consultant, Michelle Sadden Consulting“We don’t need leaders who sacrifice themselves for the mission. We need leaders built to last — and systems redesigned to support them.”- Sheila Ye — Entrepreneur, Change Maker & Thought Leader“help high performers build success whilst protecting our wellbeing, restore balance, and put humanity back at the centre.”- Kenton Wingfield — Chief Executive Officer, AESIT- Sherice Forde — Founder, CEO & Chief Catalyst Officer, The Quantum Coalition Network“Burnout is not a leader’s finish line; it is the forced sabbath where vision is purified and a new leader rises.”- Matthew Missimer — Co-Founder & CEO, The Motion of Gratitude- Carlos Bazan — Associate Professor of Technology Entrepreneurship (Memorial University)Collectively, the board provides strategic guidance, research oversight, and global perspective throughout the development of the Rise 1 Million Global Insights Report 2026.Embedded Academic & Research CollaborationRise 1 Million is currently collaborating with university faculty members and research teams across North America to support data collection, research design, and regional analysis for the Global Insights Africa initiative and the broader global study.Current academic collaborators include faculty and student research teams from:• Mercy University (New York, USA)• McMaster University (Ontario, Canada)• Fanshawe College (London, Ontario, Canada)Additional collaborations are in active development with faculty, research leads, and institutional stakeholders across business schools, leadership institutes, universities, foundations, corporate organizations, and professional associations in multiple regions.“This is a globally collaborative effort to understand leadership burnout — and to redesign what leadership sustainability actually means,” says Dr. Elinwa.Silent burnout among high achievers is now linked to:weakened decision-making, reduced cognitive performance, loss of creativity and innovation, turnover of top talent, health decline, organizational instability. Yet most existing datasets fail to capture its real psychological, physiological, and organizational signatures, especially among leaders.The Rise 1 Million global report fills that gap, offering the world its first structured, global view of leadership burnout, recovery, and sustainable performance.“The smartest strategies fail when the humans executing them are running on empty,ˮ says Michelle Sadden. “This work is long overdue.ˮLeaders across industries are invited to participate in the global survey and contribute their lived experience to the data. To participate in the Rise 1 Million Global Survey, visit: SURVEY LINK Global Launch in 2026The inaugural Rise 1 Million Global Insights Report will launch in late 2026, followed by a global conference and executive briefing series.

