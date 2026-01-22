Kona Earth's 'ALOHA MEANS LOVE' Valentine’s Day Gifts Collection Features Gourmet Treats from Hawaii

Kona Earth's "Aloha Means Love" gift collection includes Kona coffee and gourmet Hawaiian sweets. Kona Earth grows and sells award-winning Hawaiian Kona specialty coffee Kona Earth Owners, Steve and Joanie Wynn on their coffee farm in Hawaii

HOLUALOA, HI, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the spirit of romance and friendship, Kona Earth today announced its 2026 Valentine's Day gifts lineup, the "Aloha Means Love” collection. The gifts feature Kona Earth’s award-winning Kona coffee along with handcrafted Hawaiian chocolates and tropical-flavored Hawaiian shortbread cookies. In a range of price points designed to suit any budget, each gift is attractively packaged and ready for giving to that special someone.Gourmet Hawaiian Chocolates are included in Kona Earth's "Aloha Means Love" collection with three premium options:- 75% Kona Dark Chocolate: Made with Kona cacao from the Kona Earth farm and handcrafted from seed to bar by a local artisanal chocolatier, each gourmet bar is poured by hand and scored into bite-sized squares for delicious savoring.- Chocolate Covered Peaberry Beans: Premium Kona Peaberry beans medium roasted and then covered with delicious, semi-sweet Hawaiian chocolate- Milk Chocolate and Kona Coffee Macadamia Nuts: Kona coffee adds a subtle depth to the sweet creaminess of the milk chocolate that encases Hawaiian Macadamia nuts.Also featured, Hawaiian Shortbread Cookies, an island-inspired twist on a classic treat. With flavors like coconut, pineapple, and passion fruit, these melt-in-your-mouth mini cookies are infused with crushed candy, creating pockets of flavor that make every bite a delight.“Aloha is an integral part of the Hawaiian culture and represents deep care, love, and respect,” said Joanie Wynn, Co-owner at Kona Earth. “Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to show that special someone that Aloha means love with these special gifts from Hawaii .”Each item featured in the “Aloha Means Love” collection is locally crafted, showcasing the finest Hawaiian flavors. Through partnerships with artisanal producers, Kona Earth supports other local businesses and highlights the quality of Hawaiian-made products. With a range of options and festive packaging, these gift bundles truly embody the spirit of Aloha.Year round, Kona Earth continues this spirit of Aloha with its “Care In Every Cup” commitment to giving back. A portion of proceeds from all sales from its website benefit charitable organizations in Hawaiian. Specifically, Kona Earth partners with Big Island non-profit Kohala Center to support coral reef preservation and environmental stewardship.About Kona Earth: Kona Earth grows, roasts, and sells award-winning 100% Kona coffee direct-to-consumers via its online store. With a consistent 5-star customer rating and superlative customer service, Kona Earth is rated among the top Kona coffee brands.Kona Earth co-owners Steve and Joanie Wynn lovingly nurture their Hawaiian specialty Kona coffee from crop to cup. The beans are expertly processed and micro-batch roasted on site, then shipped farm-direct for supreme freshness.The Kona Earth farm is situated in the heart of the famed Kona coffee belt. The 26-acre farm is nestled high on the tropical slopes of the Hualalai volcano on Hawaii's Big Island. The temperate climate, rich volcanic soil, and ample rainfall create ideal growing conditions for producing some of the finest Arabica coffee beans on the planet. Prized for its smooth flavor and low acidity, coffee aficionados rank Hawaiian Kona coffee as one of the world’s top specialty coffees.As a US-based, family-owned business, Kona Earth supports fair wage labor and sustainable farming practices.

