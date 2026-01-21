Movie Screening to Bring a Powerful Story of Faith and Identity to Middle Tennessee

The Ground Beneath Our Feet Mirabelle Bishaw L-R: Ruby Eisenberg and Mirabelle Bishaw Lauren Havel, Filmmaker

Independent Christian Film - The Ground Beneath Our Feet - to Host Special Screening and Cast Meet-and-Greet ﻿at The Franklin Theatre on February 16

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The historic Franklin Theatre will host an exclusive screening of the faith-based film The Ground Beneath Our Feet on Monday, February 16. The visually compelling and spiritually reflective drama examines faith, identity and the cost of cultural disconnection in the modern age. Following the screening, audiences will have the opportunity to meet select cast members and the filmmaker, along with other special guests, making this a meaningful evening of film, faith and conversation for the community.Award-winning 20-year-old filmmaker Lauren Havel brings The Ground Beneath Our Feet to Middle Tennessee as the project further solidifies her reputation as a filmmaker of rare clarity, conviction and visual command. Written and produced by Jennifer Havel, the film is a bold, uncompromising story that examines the spiritual consequences of a nation turning away from God. Moving fluidly between two eras, The Ground Beneath Our Feet weaves parallel narratives into a single, cohesive experience.Featuring a cast of more than 200 actors and extras, the film’s visual language contrasts the fragmented pace of modern life with the stillness of the past, creating an experience that feels both nostalgic and urgently relevant. Directed, shot and edited by Lauren Havel, an extraordinary accomplishment for such a young filmmaker, the production represents her third feature film and most ambitious work to date.The film follows Emma Bryant, a young woman overwhelmed by the growing darkness of her generation. When circumstances force her to move in with her grandfather, Emma discovers an old diary that transports her into a time altogether different from her own. As she becomes immersed in a world marked by conviction, integrity and faith, Emma realizes that something essential is missing in the 21st century. Determined to find it, she ultimately discovers that what her generation longs for cannot be achieved or acquired, but must instead be received.The Ground Beneath Our Feet is distributed by BMG-Global and has already garnered significant recognition, including a nomination for Best Evangelistic Production at the Crown Awards and an official selection at the Zion’s Indie Film Festival (ZIFF). The film has also seen strong audience response, with three completely sold-out screenings in Idaho and several other highly attended showings in Washington state.The film’s original score was composed by Aaron Fullan, whose work adds emotional depth and resonance throughout the story. The final song of the film is by the beloved Nashville-based Christian band The Sidewalk Prophets.Event Details:Film: The Ground Beneath Our FeetDate/Time: Monday, February 16 at 7:00pm CSTLocation: The Franklin Theatre, 419 Main St, Franklin, TNSpecial Feature: Post-screening meet-and-greet with cast members in attendanceTickets are here: https://secure.franklintheatre.com/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=529919~cfe40b7d-1c56-4c4b-b937-600bdd7c5904&epguid=ec603d00-da88-44ed-a586-4d03be603310&mdy=2/16/2026& **Expected to Sell Out / Early Purchase RecommendedCast members and special guests scheduled to attend the Franklin Theatre screening on February 16 include:- Elliana McKean (Emma Bryant)- Mirabelle Bishaw (Evelyn Blakely)- Sean Hanncock (William Blakely)- Lauren Havel (filmmaker)- Jennifer Havel (writer and producer)About Lauren Grace Films | Lauren HavelLauren Havel has already made history as the youngest filmmaker on record to direct, shoot and edit three professionally distributed feature films.Lauren Havel decided to pursue filmmaking after attending a film camp at age thirteen. Later that year, with the support of her mom, Jennifer Havel, she created her first short film, I Hate Kate, which went viral on YouTube, amassing more than 7.5 million views.Then, at fourteen, Lauren and her mom began working on her debut full-length feature film on screen addiction entitled Screened In. They completed the project in a little over a year despite COVID lockdowns and subsequent restrictions. Lauren was presented with the Young Filmmaker Award for Screened In at the 2021 Christian Worldview Film Festival.Lauren’s second feature film centers on a dyslexic artist seeking to find her place in the world. Having been viewed more than 6.4 million times to date on one platform alone, Not Broken is among the most popular movies Lauren’s distributor has ever released. With a budget of only $10,000, the film has already turned a profit, placing it in the top 3% of indie films. The drama has proven popular internationally, with one university incorporating the film’s contents into its curriculum.Lauren’s latest feature and third film, The Ground Beneath Our Feet, is her most ambitious project to date, bringing together a cast of more than two hundred actors and extras. Moving fluidly between two eras, as a filmmaker, Havel weaves these parallel narratives into a single, cohesive experience that showcases her continued growth as a filmmaker and storyteller.REVIEWS - Early Rave ReviewsBenjamin McDonald, manager of The Sidewalk Prophets and former band member, shared this response after viewing the film:“Wow, this is such a beautiful film! I was very impressed by the quality of the production. Everything from the lighting to the acting was really impressive. What I really can’t believe is that someone so young had the fortitude to chase their dream and create a full length film. Not only did Lauren Havel achieve that goal, she did it with excellence, passion and purpose. I can’t wait to see more!”Read More Reviews: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt20425286/reviews/ Get Tickets Here: https://secure.franklintheatre.com/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=529919~cfe40b7d-1c56-4c4b-b937-600bdd7c5904&epguid=ec603d00-da88-44ed-a586-4d03be603310&mdy=2/16/2026&

Movie Trailer

