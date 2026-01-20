Speed limit changes on Airport Road at Hilo International Airport

Main, News Posted on Jan 20, 2026 in Airports News

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies road users of speed limit changes along certain areas of Kekūanāoʻa Street, also known as Airport Road, at the Hilo International Airport. The changes are being implemented to maintain safety at the airport and to keep traffic flowing efficiently.

The speed limit on various sections of Airport Road will range from 15 mph to 35 mph. Upon approach to the airport terminal, the speed limit will change from 25 mph to 35 mph after the first crossing with Kekūanāoʻa Place, before returning to 25 mph after the second crossing with Kekūanāoʻa Place. The speed limit on Airport Road exiting the terminal area will change from 15 mph to 25 mph. The speed limit within the main airport terminal area will remain at 15 mph to ensure the safety of travelers and airport employees.

Crews will begin installing the new speed limit signs this week and the new speed limits will go into effect once the signs are in place.

HDOT reminds all airport users, employees and visitors to drive with Aloha and obey all traffic laws and speed limits.

