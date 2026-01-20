FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

DDOT Reopens E-Bike Incentive Program Offering Eligible District Residents Up to $1,500 Toward E-Bike Purchases

(Washington, DC) — Today, the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announces the return of the successful District E-Bike Incentive Program that helps District residents—particularly low-income residents—purchase an e-bike using a voucher worth as much as $1,500. The $250,000 program also helps support bicycle businesses within the District.

“This program has been a tremendous success, helping over 600 residents access an affordable and sustainable transportation option. By making e-bikes more attainable, we’re not only improving mobility and equity for our communities, DDOT is helping to reduce congestion and emissions citywide,” said DDOT Director Sharon Kershbaum. “This program is a key part of our commitment to creating a cleaner, healthier, and more connected Washington, DC.”

The application window will only be open to District residents enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), Medicaid, or the DC Healthcare Alliance. Applicants can apply between February 1 and February 21, 2026, to receive a voucher of up to $1,500 towards an e-bike, helmet, and a bicycle lock to be redeemed at select authorized bike retailers. Voucher recipients will be randomly selected once the application window closes. Not all applicants will receive a voucher. All applicants must reapply regardless of whether an application was submitted previously.

Residents can apply online at ebikes.ddot.dc.gov/or at in-person application events held during the application window at various community partner locations. Details about the events will be listed on the District E-Bike Incentive Program’s website.

For more information about the District E-Bike Incentive Program or to apply, please visit ebikes.ddot.dc.gov/.

