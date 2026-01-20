Bridge deterioration forces closure of Hansen Road over I-90 in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE – A scheduled inspection on Wednesday, Jan. 14 of the I-90 Hansen Road overpass (Exit 174) in Moses Lake has detected deterioration that requires emergency closure of the overpass. The closure is effective Saturday, Jan. 17 at 6 a.m.

This week it was found that the Hansen Road overpass has significant deterioration since the last inspection in June of 2025. The inception shows signs of chloride contamination that has significantly deteriorated the bridge deck and piers. Closing the overpass is necessary for public safety, including preventing debris from falling onto the interstate below.

On Monday Jan. 19 Washington State Department of Transportation inspectors will be on site doing additional materials to inspection and testing, to determine the extent of the damage and identify next steps for repair. Additional discovery work is necessary to confirm chloride contamination and the extent of rebar damage before a repair plan can be made.

Drivers traveling eastbound on I-90 will still be able to access the south side of I-90 via Exit 174 ramp, but westbound traffic will need to use Exit 169 Hiawatha Valley Road and turn around to access via eastbound I-90.

There is currently no estimated time for repairs or reopening. Additional information and updates will be provided as they develop. Check the real-time travel map for current travel conditions and sign up for email updates and alerts on this and other WSDOT news.