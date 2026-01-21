Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,252 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,313 in the last 365 days.

Ray Gifted Keys Reveals Cinematic Music Video for ‘That’s On Me’ With Exclusive BTS Access

“Ray Gifted Keys captured in a cinematic moment from the ‘That’s On Me’ music video, co-directed by her and Rick.”

“Co-directed every frame, bringing my vision to life. Watch ‘That’s On Me’ and feel the energy. #IAmGifted #RnBStorytelling #IndependentArtist”

Cover art for "That's On Me" lyric video by Ray Gifted Keys, featuring bold typography and emotionally expressive design.

Official cover art for Ray Gifted Keys new lyric video "That's On Me" available now on Youtube.

Cover art for Ray Gifted Keys’ album “I Am Gifted” featuring bold colors and creative typography.

Official promotional artwork for Ray Gifted Keys' upcoming album “I Am Gifted,” featuring the single “Wrong One.”

Detroit artist Ray Gifted Keys drops new music video with BTS content, giving fans an inside look at her creative process.

Co-directing ‘That’s On Me’ let me bring my vision to life — this video is all heart, Detroit, and owning my story.”
— RAY GIFTED KEYS
DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visionary independent artist Ray Gifted Keys unveils the cinematic music video for her single “That’s On Me,” premiering on YouTube January 28 at 8:00 PM EST. The release is accompanied by exclusive behind-the-scenes (BTS) footage, offering an unfiltered look into the creative direction, collaboration, and intentional artistry behind the visual.

Filmed at The Compound Creative Space in Detroit, the “That’s On Me” music video transforms themes of accountability, reflection, and personal growth into a visually immersive experience. Grounded in performance and atmosphere, the visual reflects Keys’ Detroit roots while presenting a polished, forward-thinking aesthetic. The video includes a special appearance by Swifty McVay of D12, symbolically connecting Detroit’s legendary hip-hop lineage with Keys’ evolving R&B-driven sound.

Co-directed by Ray Gifted Keys and Rick, with creative direction by Kat and Rick, the project underscores Keys’ role as a self-directed artist with a clear visual and musical vision. Production and cinematography were led by The Architexx Production Studios LLC, under Matthew and Jeremiah Seegers, delivering a cinematic execution that elevates the emotional weight of the record.

The accompanying BTS footage documents the real-time creative process, highlighting preparation, intention, and on-set leadership. Together, the premiere and BTS release position Ray Gifted Keys not only as a recording artist, but as a creative architect shaping her own narrative.


🎬 Music Video Premiere: https://youtu.be/OCWUe25BPqQ

🎥 Behind-the-Scenes Footage: https://youtube.com/shorts/bc77aWw6wFI?si=vYond5FlblMIadoW

Streaming Now: https://raygiftedkeys.com/album/3551685/i-am-gifted

With I Am Gifted, Ray Gifted Keys emphasizes intention, consistency, and visual storytelling as core pillars of her artistic identity. As the campaign progresses, additional visuals and creative releases connected to the project are expected.


About Ray Gifted Keys
Ray Gifted Keys is a Detroit-based independent recording artist and creative visionary blending emotional R&B with hip-hop storytelling. Owning her masters and publishing, she continues to build a visually driven catalog defined by authenticity, independence, and a commitment to long-term artistic legacy.

Desire Keys
RAYGIFTEDKEYS ENTERTAINMENT LLC
+1 734-707-5848
contact@raygiftedkeys.com
Visit us on social media:
Other
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
LinkedIn

THAT'S ON ME - RAY GIFTED KEYS OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ray Gifted Keys Reveals Cinematic Music Video for ‘That’s On Me’ With Exclusive BTS Access

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.