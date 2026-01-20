District of Columbia Announces Awardees of FY 2026 Voting Rights and Statehood Grant

The Office of Notary Commissions and Authentications, Document Authentication, is open for in-person authentications. No appointment is needed.

The hours are 9 am-1 pm, Monday-Friday, except holidays.

Address: 899 North Capitol Street, NE, Suite 8100, Washington, DC 20002. Phone: (202) 727-3117.

______________________

The federal government shutdown has ended; the Office of the Secretary will no longer issue marriage licenses. Please visit https://www.dccourts.gov/services/marriage-matters for information regarding the DC Superior Court’s Marriage Bureau. The Office of the Secretary will continue to administer civil ceremonies until December 10, 2025, for couples who have a Marriage License issued by the Office of the Secretary of the District of Columbia. To schedule a ceremony, please call (202) 727-6306.