District of Columbia Announces Awardees of FY 2026 Voting Rights and Statehood Grant
The Office of Notary Commissions and Authentications, Document Authentication, is open for in-person authentications. No appointment is needed.
The hours are 9 am-1 pm, Monday-Friday, except holidays.
Address: 899 North Capitol Street, NE, Suite 8100, Washington, DC 20002. Phone: (202) 727-3117.
______________________
The federal government shutdown has ended; the Office of the Secretary will no longer issue marriage licenses. Please visit https://www.dccourts.gov/services/marriage-matters for information regarding the DC Superior Court’s Marriage Bureau. The Office of the Secretary will continue to administer civil ceremonies until December 10, 2025, for couples who have a Marriage License issued by the Office of the Secretary of the District of Columbia. To schedule a ceremony, please call (202) 727-6306.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.